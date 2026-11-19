Mumbai, Nov 19: Indian stock markets closed sharply higher on Thursday, with benchmark indices gaining over 1 per cent on strong buying in automobile, banking and consumer durable stocks.

The BSE Sensex surged 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75, while the NSE Nifty advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 25,514.30.

Automobile stocks led the rally, with Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra among the major gainers. The Nifty Auto index rose more than 4 per cent during the session.

Banking shares also supported the market. The Nifty Bank touched a fresh all-time high of 63,053.25 before closing with gains. FMCG, consumer durables and public sector banking stocks also recorded strong buying interest.

Market experts said the Nifty’s close above 25,500 strengthened its near-term outlook. The 25,500 level remains crucial, with a sustained move above it potentially opening the way towards 25,800–26,000. Immediate support is placed at 25,400, followed by 25,300.

The recovery came despite weak Asian market cues and concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. Sustained foreign investor inflows and easing commodity prices helped support domestic market sentiment.

Analysts advised investors to remain selective and follow a staggered investment approach, focusing on quality companies and reasonable valuations. Corporate earnings and foreign fund flows are expected to remain key factors for the market’s next move.