NEWTON, Mass., Nov 16 — Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) (“SVC” or the “Company”) today announced that Helix Partners Management LP (“Helix Partners”), SVC’s largest institutional shareholder, has issued a letter to SVC’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) in support of the plan SVC’s Board has announced to transition SVC into a pure-play triple net lease REIT.

A copy of Helix Partners’ letter to SVC’s Board is available through the multimedia link accompanying this press release.

As previously announced, SVC plans to begin selling its 77 retained hotels in 2027 with the goal of selling substantially all of them by the end of 2028. These sales are intended to maximize value for shareholders as EBITDA at the retained hotels grows, while reducing SVC’s leverage to no more than five times net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as SVC completes its transition to a pure-play triple net lease REIT.