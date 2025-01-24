ShepHertz Introduces New Apps for Workforce System Health, Hybrid ROI Analysis, and Enhanced Workforce Management

New Delhi, 24 January 2025 : ShepHertz is a Platform Company, with product offerings in the AI, BigData, and API space, offering innovative solutions globally, and has launched three new apps designed to assist enterprises and teams in adapting to modern work environments. These apps include the System Audit Tool–an automated application that scans the software and hardware of workforce devices, analyzes multiple advanced parameters, and provides instant, detailed reports on the system’s overall health and performance for better decision-making and enhanced compliance security.

The Hybrid Workforce ROI Calculator helps enterprises assess the return on investment (ROI) of their hybrid work model. It offers insights into how much expense a business owner can save by switching to hybrid work models by analyzing team size and other factors to provide estimates on cost savings related to infrastructure and travel expenses.

Additional tools, such as a productivity calculator or the overtime calculator are in development to help enterprises and workforce manage work hours effectively and promote a work-life balance.

The launch comes at a time when hybrid working is becoming more common in India. According to the 15th Annual Pulse of the Profession Report by the Project Management Institute (PMI), 44% of Indian organizations have adopted a hybrid work model. Further, a study titled ‘Recruit, Retain and Grow’ by Poly found that 74% of Indian employers believe hybrid work is here to stay, with 86% reporting increased productivity since the shift to hybrid work. The Hybrid Working ROI Calculator is designed to help enterprises analyze the effectiveness of this shift, optimize productivity, and manage costs more efficiently.

“With the rise of hybrid work and evolving business models, organizations need reliable tools to streamline their operations. These new apps are designed to help enterprises secure their systems, manage teams’ productivity effectively, and measure the ROI of hybrid work, enabling companies to succeed in the modern digital world,” said Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder & CEO of ShepHertz. “

The System Audit Tool addresses the growing importance of robust cybersecurity solutions. As reported by the Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2024, only 4% of companies in India are fully prepared to tackle current cyber threats, with 59% still in the early stages of cybersecurity readiness. This highlights the need for tools like system audit tools, which help enterprises identify vulnerabilities and act proactively to enhance their security measures.

The System Audit Tool, Hybrid Workforce ROI Calculator, and overtime calculator, provide enterprises with a comprehensive suite of solutions to monitor their device performance company-wide, ensure security, boost productivity, and assess the efficiency of hybrid work models.

With the introduction of these new apps, ShepHertz will continue to provide innovative solutions by leveraging AI to offer products and apps that help companies of all sizes manage their workforce and talent. Guided by its vision to reimagine the work environment, ShepHertz is committed to supporting enterprises in navigating digital transformation while enhancing operational efficiency and security.