Kluber Lubrication’s Sustainable Solutions for Modern Mobility

New Delhi, 24 January 2025: Klüber Lubrication, a global leader in specialty lubricants, is set to exhibit its state-of-the-art solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, at Yashobhoomi – IICC, New Delhi. The company’s booth, located in Hall 2 #N20, will showcase a range of advanced products designed to enhance automotive component performance and reliability. These innovations are set to reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and support the transition to a more sustainable future. By offering a comprehensive range of innovative lubricants, Klüber Lubrication continues to drive excellence and sustainability in the automotive industry.

Empowering India’s Automotive Future with “Make in India”

Klüber Lubrication India proudly supports the “Make in India” initiative, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and addressing the unique demands of the Indian automotive sector. Its advanced manufacturing facilities maintain the highest global quality standards, integrating cutting-edge technologies to meet local and international needs.

“Our mission at Klüber Lubrication is to create products that align with our customer’s needs while contributing to India’s economic growth. By manufacturing in India, it allows us to reduce lead times, lower costs, and strengthen partnerships with local suppliers. ‘Make in India’ is more than a slogan for us—it is a core principle that drives us to empower local resources, foster self-reliance, and uphold our global commitment to quality and innovation” said Hitendra Bhargava, CEO and Regional Management Board Member Asia Pacific, Klüber Lubrication.

With a dedicated R&D center and tribology lab, Klüber Lubrication India adds significant value to the product validation process. This facility operates in alignment with the IATF 16949 standards, ensuring global compliance. By utilizing local resources and expertise, the company reduces dependence on imports, enhances delivery efficiency across the nation, and supports India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) objectives. This commitment not only contributes to India’s economic growth but also reflects Klüber Lubrication’s mission to create solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.

Furthering its commitment to “Make in India,” Klüber Lubrication recently announced a ₹142 crore (€15.6 million) investment to expand its Mysore facility. The upgrade includes a new production hall with advanced technology, improved R&D infrastructure, and faster product launches, set to be operational by early 2027.

The Mysore plant has already been pivotal in developing innovative products like Klübersynth LEB 94-81 BH, featuring integrated calcite technology for exceptional load-bearing capability in both high and low temperatures. This product is ideal for applications such as constant velocity joints, electric seat adjustment mechanisms, and window regulators, providing reduced noise and outstanding wear protection. Additionally, the plant produces ISOFLEX TOPAS L 32 N BH, a flagship product for the automotive sector. The plant has also developed a new range of silicone-based greases that enhance reliability and performance in critical braking systems. This innovation improves safety and longevity, adding significant value to the automotive industry by ensuring better braking across various vehicle types.

By producing locally, Klüber Lubrication offers flexibility, reduces costs, and ensures timely delivery of high-quality products, strengthening its presence in the automotive market.

Klüber Lubrication Pioneers Advanced Lubrication Solutions for SUVs

As SUVs gain popularity in India, their larger size and weight place extra pressure on suspension systems, requiring superior lubrication for smooth and reliable performance. Addressing this critical requirement, Klüber Lubrication provides innovative and eco-friendly solutions tailored for these demands.

SUV components like ball joints, wheel bearings, brakes, and steering systems face high stress and tough conditions. Klüber Lubrication’s high-performance greases and oils are designed to deliver exceptional durability, ensuring smooth operation for SUVs navigating diverse terrains across India.

SUV buyers, often in premium segments, expect a quiet, comfortable ride. Klüber’s lubricants reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), offering a serene cabin experience. Designed for India’s climate and roads, Klüber’s solutions enhance SUV performance, safety, and reliability.

Klüber Lubrication: Helping put E-mobility solutions on the fast track

Klüber Lubrication is revolutionizing electric vehicle (EV) performance with advanced lubricants designed to meet the unique demands of e-mobility. Its innovative Hydro Lubricants, using water as a base, reduce friction, improve cooling, and enhance energy efficiency, enabling EVs to achieve greater range per charge while lowering gearbox temperatures by up to 17°C. Additionally, electrically conductive greases protect motors from electrical arcing, ensuring long-term reliability, while specialized lubricants ensure smooth motion control in actuators and drive systems.

“SUVs and electric vehicles demand next-level lubrication solutions to tackle their unique challenges. SUVs operate in tough conditions, requiring higher durability and a smooth driving experience under varied stresses, while EVs need solutions that enhance efficiency, ensure reliable performance, and align with the growing focus on sustainable mobility. Our products are meticulously designed to meet and exceed these demands” said Joseph Robert, Associate General Manager – GBT, India.

Klüber also provides tailored solutions for critical EV systems, such as charging connectors, cooling system actuators, and drivetrain components, enhancing durability and performance under stress. By minimizing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), these lubricants deliver a quieter and more refined driving experience. Committed to sustainability, Klüber’s solutions not only improve energy efficiency but also extend maintenance intervals and component life, supporting greener and more reliable e-mobility.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Klüber Lubrication’s dedication to sustainability is evident through its eco-friendly manufacturing processes and a continuous focus on developing lubricants that reduce environmental impact. In recognition of its efforts, the company received the Ecovadis Gold Medal for the third consecutive year, ranking among the top 5% of businesses worldwide for environmental and ethical practices. Its energy efficiency programs have saved over 445,000 MWh, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

By collaborating with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, Klüber Lubrication is co-developing solutions for emerging automotive trends like hybrid powertrains and lightweight. These partnerships ensure the company’s products are always ahead of the curve, meeting the ever-evolving needs of the industry.