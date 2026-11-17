Shopy Circle Enterprises, a proprietorship firm owned by Mr. Sanjay Kumar, proudly announces the successful registration of its brand “YAJNAS” under Trademark Class 30, marking another important achievement in the company’s brand development journey.

This registration represents the company’s continued efforts to build a diversified brand portfolio and establish YAJNAS as a recognized name across different product categories in India.

The addition of Trademark Class 30 further extends the brand’s legal identity and demonstrates the company’s vision of developing YAJNAS into a multi-category brand with a strong and distinctive market presence.

Expanding the Brand’s Horizons

The successful registration under Class 30 is an encouraging development for Shopy Circle Enterprises as it continues to explore new business opportunities and strengthen its brand portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Proprietor of Shopy Circle Enterprises, shared:

“Every milestone in the journey of YAJNAS brings us closer to our vision of creating a well-established and trusted Indian brand. Securing registration under Class 30 is another positive step in that direction. We believe in building brands with a long-term perspective, supported by quality, consistency and customer confidence. Our focus will remain on creating new opportunities and expanding the brand’s reach across relevant product segments.”

Building a Diversified Brand Identity

Trademark registration under Class 30 adds another dimension to the YAJNAS brand portfolio. It reflects the company’s intention to establish a broader business identity and develop opportunities in additional consumer product segments.

Shopy Circle Enterprises believes that a successful brand is built through a combination of product quality, consistent business practices, innovation and customer trust.

The company remains committed to strengthening its brand assets and creating sustainable growth opportunities in the Indian market.

About Shopy Circle Enterprises

Shopy Circle Enterprises is a proprietorship concern owned and managed by Mr. Sanjay Kumar. Established with a focus on manufacturing, wholesale and product distribution, the business operates across multiple consumer and commercial product categories.

The company has developed a diverse product portfolio covering office supplies, stationery, household essentials and other consumer-oriented products.

With a strong emphasis on business expansion, product quality and brand development, Shopy Circle Enterprises continues to explore new opportunities and strengthen its presence in the Indian marketplace.

About YAJNAS

YAJNAS is a proprietary brand owned by Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Proprietor of Shopy Circle Enterprises. The brand reflects the vision of developing a diversified product identity backed by quality, reliability and long-term customer relationships.

Its successful registration under Trademark Class 30 represents another step in the brand’s expansion strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to protecting and developing its intellectual property.

With this achievement, YAJNAS continues its journey towards becoming a distinctive Indian brand with growing recognition across multiple product categories.