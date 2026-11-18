HighPoint expands its proven NVMe storage and PCIe connectivity portfolio with Intel E810-based Ethernet adapters – delivering enterprise networking capabilities and up to 38% cost savings for IT infrastructure providers.

Fremont, CA — November 2026 — HighPoint Technologies, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of high-performance NVMe storage and PCIe connectivity solutions, today announced its entry into the enterprise networking market with the introduction of the Rocket 9500A Series of 25GbE and 100GbE Ethernet Network Interface Cards (NICs).

Built on Intel’s established E810 Ethernet architecture, the Rocket 9500A series expands HighPoint’s enterprise infrastructure portfolio with the introduction of high-bandwidth network connectivity for virtualization, AI/HPC, data centers, and enterprise storage environments. Rocket 9500A series NICs provide IT professionals, system integrators, and solution providers with an array of flexible networking choices engineered to strike the ideal balance between performance, reliability, and deployment cost.

Enterprise Networking Built for Open, Multi-Vendor Infrastructure

Building on decades of expertise in high-performance storage and PCIe connectivity, HighPoint’s expansion into enterprise networking extends its commitment to flexible, standards-based infrastructure solutions. Powered by the established Intel® Ethernet E810 architecture, the Rocket 9500A Series delivers 25GbE and 100GbE connectivity for enterprise servers and multi-vendor IT environments. Designed as standalone networking solutions, HighPoint NICs enable organizations and system integrators to upgrade network connectivity independently of their existing storage infrastructure, without requiring brand-specific storage products or proprietary hardware ecosystems.

Introducing the Rocket 9500A Series

Designed to provide Tier 3 and Tier 4 B2B customers, regional system integrators, and corporate IT with an uncompromised alternative to inflated incumbent pricing, the Rocket 9500A series delivers enterprise-grade performance, native driver stability, and advanced low-level offloads (including iWARP/RDMA and RoCEv2). The initial lineup features three purpose-built NICs:

Rocket 9512A (Dual-Port 100GbE QSFP28): MSRP $379.00 (15% below Intel SRSP) — Engineered as a flexible standalone uplink for high-throughput storage backbones, NVMe-oF fabrics, and cloud data center networks.

Rocket 9511A (Single-Port 100GbE QSFP28): MSRP $349.00 — Precision-engineered for high-density edge nodes, single-uplink secure servers, and specialized data ingestion.

Rocket 9504A (Quad-Port 25GbE SFP28): MSRP $399.00 (Up to 38% below Intel SRSP) — The ultimate high-density virtualization and clustering workhorse. It enables clean VLAN segmentation across Proxmox, Hyper-V, and VMware ESXi environments without software-bridging bottlenecks.

Built for Mission-Critical Workloads

The Rocket 9500A series is optimized for the core applications driving modern enterprise architecture:

High-Density Virtualization & Hypervisors: Cleanly segregating management, VM traffic, live migration, and storage SAN pipelines across standard server hardware.

Edge Ingestion & Real-Time Data Staging: Powering industrial automation, edge compute, and multi-stream sensor capture nodes that require line-rate data intake.

HPC & Software-Defined Storage (SDS): Driving lossless, low-latency throughput for Ceph, ZFS, Microsoft S2D, and clustered storage fabrics.

Enterprise Cloud & General IT Infrastructure: Delivering predictable, low-jitter transaction speeds for core corporate database and application environments.

“Enterprise IT and regional system integrators have plenty of choices when sourcing standard networking hardware, but many options force a compromise between inflated brand-name pricing and unverified budget parts,” said May Hwang, Marketing Director at HighPoint Technologies. “With the introduction of the Rocket 95xxA Series, HighPoint bridges that gap. Powered by mature Intel E810 architecture, backed by a comprehensive three-year commercial warranty, and distributed through trusted partners like TD SYNNEX and ASI, we provide our channel network with a reliable, high-performance, and economically sensible choice for mission-critical server builds.”

Product Availability

The Rocket 9500A series is fully backed by HighPoint’s comprehensive 3-year limited hardware warranty, ensuring complete compliance with corporate, industrial, and defense RFQ checklists.

The new networking lineup is shipping immediately and is available through HighPoint’s established North American distribution and partner network, including TD SYNNEX, ASI, Malabs, B&H Photo Video, and Amazon Business.