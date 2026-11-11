Six Flags Names Adam Boal Chief Procurement Officer

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2026 — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced the appointment of Adam Boal as chief procurement officer, bringing extensive global experience overseeing billions of dollars in corporate spend, supplier partnerships, procurement technology and business transformation.

Boal joins Six Flags from CBRE, where he led global procurement for approximately $2.5 billion in corporate spend and oversaw procurement platforms supporting approximately $30 billion in client spend. His responsibilities included procurement strategy, supplier partnerships, technology and analytics, travel, and third-party risk management.

Before joining CBRE, Boal oversaw $3.5 billion in spend at AstraZeneca, where he led procurement for Global Commercial, Global Medical and the Americas. He also has held senior procurement roles at Edgewell Personal Care, Amgen, L’Oréal and Colgate-Palmolive.

“Adam brings tremendous experience leading complex global procurement organizations and building strong supplier partnerships,” said Ash Walia, Six Flags’ chief financial officer. “His strategic mindset, combined with his expertise in technology, analytics and procurement transformation, will be an important asset as we continue strengthening our business. I’m excited to welcome him to Six Flags.”

“Six Flags is an iconic company with tremendous opportunities ahead,” Boal said. “I’m excited to work with our teams and supplier partners to strengthen procurement capabilities and help support the company’s continued transformation.”

Boal holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Saint Mary and an MBA from Rockhurst University. He and his wife, Dawn, are parents to four grown children. The couple and their two dogs are relocating from Kennett Square, Pa., to the Arlington, Texas, area.

Boal’s connection to the theme park industry extends beyond his new role. An avid traveler and history enthusiast, he enjoys visiting theme parks with his family. RollerCoaster Tycoon is among his all-time favorite games, making his move to Six Flags a fitting combination of his professional expertise and personal interests.