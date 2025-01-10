SK Telecom and SK hynix Team Up with Penguin Solutions for Cutting-Edge AI Data Center Solutions

Las Vegas, January 10, 2025 – SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with SK hynix and Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) to pursue joint research, development, and business promotion of artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) solutions.

The agreement ceremony was held today at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., and was attended by the CEOs of each company: Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, Justin Kim, AI Infrastructure President of SK hynix, and Mark Adams, CEO of Penguin Solutions.

SK Telecom signed a $200 million strategic investment agreement with Penguin Solutions in July of 2024, and shortly thereafter, together with SK hynix and Penguin Solutions, formed a task force to explore ways to leverage their complementary capabilities to enhance customer offerings.

Through the collaboration agreement, the three companies will explore business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets, including Japan, that could enable global expansion. In addition, they plan to build on their respective existing software capabilities to jointly develop and commercialize a full-stack software solution needed to build and operate AIDCs. Furthermore, SK hynix and Penguin Solutions plan to cooperate in the development of next-generation data center memory technology.