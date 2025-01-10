CITI-Aalekh Foundation Textile Heritage Reviver Award Aims to Preserve India’s Textile Legacy and Empower Artisans

The CITI Textile Sustainability Awards will be held on February 16, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, welcoming the Aalekh Foundation as the award’s Knowledge Partner. The foundation is extremely dedicated to creating a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive society.
Founded by Dr. Rennie Joyy in 2015, the Aalekh Foundation has been a beacon of light for encouraging the G20 goals, while prioritizing on women and child welfare, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation. With the vision to promote Indian textiles, empower artisans, and create market linkages for handloom products, Aalekh Foundation and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) acknowledge and foster excellence in the sector through Sustainable Sector Awards.
Dr. Rennie Joyy, Founder of the Aalekh Foundation, stated, “The Alekh Foundation is grateful to partner with CITI’s Textile Sustainability Awards as their Knowledge Partner. We hope to collaborate more with CITI to contribute to a thriving future for the textile sector and beyond.” This year, the CITI- Aalekh Foundation Textile Heritage Reviver Award will honour individuals, organisations, and initiatives that are working to revive India’s textile heritage, advocate for sustainability, encourage innovation, and uplift communities through their contributions to the industry.