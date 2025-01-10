CITI-Aalekh Foundation Textile Heritage Reviver Award Aims to Preserve India’s Textile Legacy and Empower Artisans

The CITI Textile Sustainability Awards will be held on February 16, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, welcoming the Aalekh Foundation as the award’s Knowledge Partner. The foundation is extremely dedicated to creating a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive society.

Founded by Dr. Rennie Joyy in 2015, the Aalekh Foundation has been a beacon of light for encouraging the G20 goals, while prioritizing on women and child welfare, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation. With the vision to promote Indian textiles, empower artisans, and create market linkages for handloom products, Aalekh Foundation and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) acknowledge and foster excellence in the sector through Sustainable Sector Awards.