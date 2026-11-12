Skience Unveils New Brand Identity and Website

HERNDON, Va., Nov 12 — Skience, a wealth management technology company, today launched a new brand identity and website that reflect its evolution into one platform for modern wealth firms, connecting each workflow from the first client conversation to a funded account. That connection also creates the foundation for bringing intelligence into the work itself.

Wealth management firms face interconnected challenges around data, integration and, increasingly, AI. Most firms run at least one CRM, custodian portal, planning and proposal tool, and document repository, and many have more than one system serving the same function. Because these systems are rarely connected, advisors and their teams re-key client details from screen to screen and document to document, creating more opportunities for errors and more time spent chasing paperwork that comes back not in good order (NIGO).

“Skience has spent more than two decades working between the systems wealth firms use, connecting custodians, CRMs, and planning and proposal tools,” said Kripa Shetty, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Skience.

That work taught the company how each custodian’s requirements differ and what advisors and their clients need to see at each step. Over the years, that knowledge became the platform, as Skience evolved from a technology hub offering integration and consulting services into a comprehensive SaaS platform purpose-built for wealth management firms.

“Our new brand reflects that transformation, bringing together our technology, expertise, and solutions under one unified platform that connects the systems, data, and workflows that power wealth management,” said Shetty. “You’ll notice the new look is quieter than the old one. That’s deliberate. The firms we work with care about getting things right, and we wanted a brand that looks like it does too.”

Advisors are being asked to do more for their clients, and they need the capacity to deliver. Disconnected tools consume time that should go toward advice and client relationships.

“By connecting the systems and workflows behind their work, we help firms create that capacity,” Shetty added. “That’s where our next chapter begins.”

One Platform, Six Connected Capabilities

“The principle is straightforward: a client’s information gets entered once and seamlessly populates the capabilities an advisor uses,” said Damon Gladman, Chief Product Officer of Skience. “Each step has access to the information and context established earlier in the process. Advisors spend less time on paperwork, and clients stop answering the same question multiple times.”

The Skience platform brings together six capabilities:

Client Onboarding and Account Opening brings proposal, suitability, planning and custodian requirements into one guided flow, and catches the errors behind NIGO rejections before anything is submitted.

Advisor Transitions moves an advisor’s book to a new firm digitally. Clients consent through a multi-factor-authenticated form, and intake collects only the data an advisor is legally allowed to bring.

Document Management keeps records in write-once storage that meets SEC Rule 17a-4, with legal holds when a firm needs them.

Digital Interactions sends clients questionnaires in the firm’s own branding and feeds their answers into account opening, proposals and the client record.

Data Consolidation and Replication combines positions from custodians, insurance carriers and fund companies into one household view, reconciled daily, where advisors already work.

Surveillance lets principals and compliance teams set their own rules, review flagged activity and keep a full audit trail.

“Our clients have cut not-in-good-order rates by up to 95% and account-opening time by nearly two-thirds,” said Gladman.

“Those results come from fifteen-plus years of custodian knowledge, built into every capability,” Gladman added. “Integrations are easy to buy; that knowledge takes years to build. A form tool fills in the form. Skience knows whether the form will clear.”

What Firms Are Asking For

At wealth firms, leadership aims to grow assets and add advisors, advisors want more time with clients, and clients expect to open accounts without repeating themselves. Compliance teams need oversight and records they can present to examiners without reconstructing the audit trail. Delivering all of that is difficult on a technology stack assembled one piece at a time.

“Most firms I talk to have plenty of software and too little of it connected,” said Starla Hendricks, Chief Revenue Officer of Skience. “The question I hear most is which tools a firm can retire, and how to connect the rest. Lately there’s a second one: how do we get ready for AI without taking on risk? Skience answers both.”

In a single year, the platform has opened more than 300,000 accounts for Skience clients.

“My job now is to get it in front of more broker-dealers, RIAs, and bank and insurance wealth businesses, and to show them they can make the move without disrupting the business they run today,” Hendricks added.

Skience’s mission remains unchanged: providing the technology and guidance that help wealth firms work better, connecting the systems and workflows they depend on today and building the foundation for more intelligent processes tomorrow.