Partnership Targets Faster Risk Assessment Through AI

BOSTON & LONDON, Nov 12 — Instem, a leading provider of software solutions and scientific services for drug discovery and development, today announced a strategic partnership with Sable Bio to transform how biopharmaceutical organizations evaluate target safety and risk.

The partnership enhances KnowledgeScan, Instem’s established target risk assessment solution, by integrating Sable Bio’s advanced Target Intelligence platform. Immediately available and delivered as a cloud-based SaaS offering, KnowledgeScan enables scientists to perform research rapidly and generate target intelligence reports themselves while providing the option to leverage Instem’s scientific experts for deeper analysis, interpretation, and strategic guidance.

Through a combination of AI-driven literature intelligence and expert scientific review, KnowledgeScan helps organizations identify potential safety liabilities earlier, evaluate a broader body of scientific information, and make more informed development decisions with greater speed and confidence.

“By integrating Sable Bio’s innovative Target Intelligence technology into KnowledgeScan, we’re creating a powerful new approach to target evaluation. Our clients benefit from immediate access to high-value scientific insights while retaining the expert interpretation and contextual understanding that remain essential for effective decision-making in drug development,” said Vik Krishnan, CEO at Instem.

“Together, Sable Bio and Instem are combining advanced intelligence capabilities with deep domain expertise to help researchers evaluate potential risks faster, reduce manual effort, and focus resources on the most promising development opportunities,” said Josh Almond-Thynne, CEO at Sable Bio.

Key Benefits

Immediate access to comprehensive target intelligence

Increased scientific productivity through automation and broader evidence discovery

Expert interpretation from experienced safety scientists

Faster target evaluation and improved confidence in development strategy