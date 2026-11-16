UAE Dubai – Nov 16 – Sky Links Capital has appointed Adel Abi Hanna as Institutional Manager, strengthening its team as the company continues to develop its institutional business and expand its relationships across global financial markets.

Abi Hanna brings more than 15 years of experience across banking, financial services and client relationship management, with a background spanning institutional partnerships, business development and Forex and CFD trading. In his new role, he will contribute to the development of Sky Links Capital’s institutional business, building relationships and supporting the company’s engagement with institutional clients and partners.

He joins Sky Links Capital following his most recent role as Senior Manager at ATFX MENA, where he led partnership strategy and worked on the acquisition and development of relationships with affiliates, introducers and institutional partners. Before that, he served as Head of Partnerships at Markets Act, overseeing partnership development and partnership performance.

His previous experience also includes senior business development roles at AvaTrade and SquaredFinancial, as well as positions at ATFX Arabic, HSBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management, and Citi. During his career, he has developed an extensive professional network across the MENA region, Latin America, East Asia and Africa, while working with clients and partners across different financial markets.

Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group, said: “Adel brings valuable experience in financial services, business development and institutional relationships. His understanding of the brokerage industry, combined with his regional and international network, will support our efforts to strengthen our institutional offering and develop new opportunities across key markets. We are pleased to welcome him to the team as we continue building our presence in the global financial markets.” Adel Abi Hanna, Institutional Manager at Sky Links Capital Group, added: “I am pleased to join Sky Links Capital at an exciting stage in its development. The company’s focus on expanding its institutional offering presents an opportunity to build meaningful relationships and contribute to its growth. I look forward to working with the team and drawing on my experience across financial services and international markets to support the company’s ambitions.”

The appointment comes as Sky Links Capital continues to develop its institutional proposition, which includes tailored onboarding and support for qualifying institutions, alongside access to a broad range of global markets and trading instruments.