Bhubaneswar, Nov 16: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan has urged members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly to uphold democratic values, focus on public service and promote constructive debate.

Addressing the Assembly’s Orientation Programme in Bhubaneswar, he said legislators must work responsibly to strengthen democracy and public trust. He stressed that winning elections should be followed by dedicated service to the people.

The Vice-President said healthy discussions and cooperation are essential for the smooth functioning of the Assembly. He encouraged members to raise public issues through Question Hour and Zero Hour and avoid disruptions that affect legislative proceedings.

Speaking about Odisha’s development, he said the state would play an important role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He also highlighted Vision Odisha 2036 and called for inclusive growth, better opportunities for young people and development across all regions.

Radhakrishnan also encouraged legislators to make greater use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in Assembly proceedings. Welcoming the Digital House initiative under the National e-Vidhan Application, he said technology can make legislative work more efficient and accessible.

The Vice-President appreciated Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy for organising the orientation programme and urged members to understand legislative rules, procedures and their constitutional responsibilities.

Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi and members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly attended the programme.