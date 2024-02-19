Social Beat Wins Sukoon’s Digital Mandate

Chennai, February 19, 2024: Digital marketing agency Social Beat, known for its innovative strategies and outstanding results, has won the digital mandate for Sukoon, India’s leading mental health hospital chain. Won after a multi-agency pitch, the mandate will consist of overall planning, strategizing, and managing the brand’s digital campaigns.

According to the mandate, Social Beat will be responsible for all digital marketing initiatives with a focus on quality lead generation and admission to Sukoon’s hospitals. Social Beat will be reimaging the brand’s digital journey and working towards digital performance targets using various digital platforms.