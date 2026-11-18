Clipping Culture’s Campaign for Sofia’s interview on Aspire with Emma Grede Drove 7 Million Views in the Book’s First Week, Showing How Brands and Podcasters Can Now Plan and Budget for a Viral Moment

Denver | Nov 18: Former Call Her Daddy co-host Sofia Franklyn’s debut memoir, Daddy Issues, arrived as an instant national bestseller on November 10 and climbed to No. 1 in Memoirs on Amazon in its first week. Her release-day interview on Aspire with Emma Grede, one of her first sit-down conversations about the book, became a major driver of that run once Clipping Culture turned it into 1,640 short-form videos that earned over 7 million views, putting Franklyn on feeds across social media the same week the book hit shelves.

In the 76-minute conversation, Grede walks Franklyn through the deal that ended her run on Call Her Daddy, from her first $75,000 contract to the fight over who owned the show. Instead of waiting for fans to share the full episode, Clipping Culture’s network of creators cut its most talked-about moments into short videos and posted them from their own accounts, putting the story in front of viewers who may never have pressed play on the full conversation. The top clip alone earned 770,000 views, more than double the full episode’s YouTube views in the campaign’s first few days.

The campaign is a clear example of a wider shift where moments that look like they went viral on their own are increasingly planned and paid for. NPR reported in May on the growing “clipping economy,” in which agencies pay networks of freelance creators by the view to cut podcasts, sports and shows into short videos, with rates such as $1 per 1,000 views. What once depended on luck and an algorithm can now be planned like any other line item, with brands and podcasters paying only for the views a campaign delivers.

Evan Stanfield, co-founder and CEO of Clipping Culture. “When the same podcast moment shows up from a dozen different accounts in one night, that usually isn’t an accident. Sofia’s story was already compelling. Clipping made sure the moments people were reacting to kept reaching the audience most likely to care, until it felt like everyone was talking about it.”

The attention carried back to the full conversation. The full episode earned 377,000 YouTube views in its first six days and is already the 13th most-watched video on Emma Grede’s channel, ahead of episodes with Mark Cuban, Mellody Hobson and Issa Rae that have been live for nine months or more.

“Podcasters spend hours recording conversations that most people will only ever see in pieces,” shared Grayson Peil, co-founder and COO of Clipping Culture. “Those pieces are now where the conversation actually happens. Clipping decides which ones travel and how far, and Sofia’s week shows how quickly a planned push can start to look like the whole internet talking about the same thing.”

The approach is spreading well beyond podcasts and book launches. Vogue reported in September that the number of brands funding Clipping Culture campaigns each month rose 35% in the third quarter compared to the first half of the year.