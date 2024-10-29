Sohna Sees Double-Digit Property Price Growth Amid Soaring Demand and Supply: Square Yards

Gurugram, Haryana, October 29, 2024: Sohna, a micro-market in Gurugram, has experienced a remarkable rise in residential supply post-pandemic, becoming the third-largest market in Gurugram after Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon. This growth is driven by improved infrastructure and increased developer activity. The total new supply in Sohna since 2020 has already surpassed the cumulative supply of the previous decade (2010–2020), signalling an inventory with an average age of less than four years. The market is dominated by 2BHK units, accounting for 65% of supply, followed by 3BHK units at 26%.

Historically known for its affordable housing segment, supported by initiatives like the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna, in recent years Sohna has seen a notable shift towards mid-to-high-end properties. This mirrors broader trends in Gurugram, where developers have shifted focus to premium segments to cater to changing buyer preferences. Properties priced above Rs. 1 crore now constitute 34% of the new supply, more than double the 15% share in 2019.

Rajat Likhyani, Principal Partner, Square Yards said, “The strategic infrastructure and connectivity projects, such as the elevated corridor and the DMIC, have put the Sohna micro-market on the radar of both developers and homebuyers in Gurugram. Several leading developers have strategically positioned themselves, securing land parcels and actively rolling out new launches across on-going and new projects. The response from homebuyers has been equally robust, matching the increasing supply. At Square Yards, we are observing sustained growth in buyer interest in Sohna across all segments—apartments, independent floors, and plots. This rising demand has, in turn, driven property prices into double-digit growth territory. We view this as the early phase of Sohna’s long-term growth narrative, with the micro-market presenting substantial opportunities for end-users, investors and developers alike.”

Square Yards market insights suggest that while affordability continues to drive demand, investor interest is on the rise, with 23% of buyers targeting properties priced between Rs. 1-2 crore, and 6% focusing on properties above Rs. 2 crore. Property price appreciation in the region has been steady, with values almost doubling since 2019. In 2024, prices saw a 13% increase compared to the previous year, with current rates ranging between Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 8,500 per sq. ft.

Market Leaders and Key Projects

Sohna has attracted major developers, with Signature Global emerging as the leader in project launches since pandemic. Their flagship development, ‘Signature Global Park’, stands out as one of their most significant contributors to the region’s growing inventory. Other key players include Ganga Realty, with their project ‘Ganga Tathastu’, as well as MVN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, Central Park Group, Silverglades, and Ashiana. The developer pipeline remains robust, with over 16,000 units expected to be delivered over the next three years.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the Sohna-Dausa stretch along the DMIC corridor and the Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road, have significantly improved connectivity, further boosting developer confidence in the region as well as the buyer sentiments. As Sohna continues to attract both investors and end-users, the region is well-positioned to become a key property market in Gurugram’s ever-expanding real estate landscape.

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. – Sohna has emerged as one of the most sought-after real estate destinations for both homebuyers and investors. With the development of the Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road, the area is now seamlessly connected to Gurugram’s established central business districts (CBDs) and other key locations, as well as to major national highway corridors like the Delhi-Mumbai route.

We believe that Sohna holds immense potential for future development. Its strategic location, improving infrastructure, and rapid growth make it a promising area for real estate investments. The rising property values in Sohna are already attracting significant interest from investors looking for high returns.

We recently launched DAXIN, our mid-housing real estate project located in a prime position right next to the Sohna Toll Plaza. DAXIN offers an exceptional living experience, complete with world-class amenities in a rapidly developing neighborhood. Spread across 125 acres, the project features Signature New Launch Lowrise Floors, thoughtfully designed for those seeking spacious and luxurious homes. With premium interiors and cutting-edge facilities, DAXIN delivers a truly indulgent lifestyle.