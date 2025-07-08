Coromandel Expands Healthcare Access in Ennore with New Medical Centre and Mobile Health Unit

Ennore (Chennai), July 8, 2025: Coromandel International Limited, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers, has launched a new community healthcare initiative under its Coro Arogya programme to enhance access to primary and preventive medical services in Ennore. The initiative includes a fully equipped medical centre offering expanded clinical care and a Mobile Medical Unit that will deliver essential healthcare services to underserved neighborhoods. The initiative was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. K. Shankar, IPS, Commissioner of Police – Avadi Police Commissionerate, and Mr. S. Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Coromandel International. The event was also attended by senior leadership from Coromandel and local community representatives.

Originally established in 2011, the Coromandel Medical Centre has played a vital role in delivering affordable healthcare in the Ennore region, having served over 2 lakh patients so far. The expanded facility now provides a broader range of services including general medicine, dentistry, physiotherapy, gynaecology, paediatrics and diagnostics, ensuring holistic and inclusive healthcare for all, regardless of socio-economic background.

Complementing this facility is the introduction of a Mobile Medical Unit, in collaboration with the Wockhardt Foundation a renowned institution with over five decades of service in impactful social initiatives. This fully equipped van will travel across 37 identified neighbourhoods in Ennore, offering free consultations including distribution of essential medicines.

Over the years, Coromandel has actively contributed to the socio-economic upliftment of Ennore through initiatives like ‘Coro Neer’ for safe drinking water, scholarships for girl children to support continued education, skill development programs for women, ‘Project Nalam’ to promote health and hygiene awareness and ‘Annual Medical Camps’ to provide free health check-ups and consultations to hundreds of residents. These efforts reflect the company’s sustained commitment to holistic community development.

Further reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region, Coromandel has earmarked funds of approx. ₹8 crore for community development programs in Ennore. The planned investments will support education and livelihood through the enhancement of public infrastructure. Additional support will be extended through the provision of boat engines to fishermen, RO water plants, and the construction of a community hall, enabling better access to clean water and social infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. S. Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Coromandel International, said, “Ensuring the well-being of our communities requires collective responsibility and sustained commitment. At Coromandel, we believe that meaningful change begins at the grassroots. The inauguration of this medical centre, along with the launch of the mobile health unit, is a humble yet significant step towards bridging the healthcare access gap in Ennore. By integrating healthcare access, education, and livelihood support, Coromandel is fostering a development model rooted in inclusivity, resilience, and community empowerment. These efforts reflect the company’s core belief that true

progress stems from collective action—and that healthier, stronger communities are built not just through infrastructure, but through a shared commitment to uplift everyone around.”

The initiative also supports training of local women as community health workers, further strengthening grassroots health delivery and empowering residents to play an active role in promoting well-being.