SolarCraft Powers Windsor’s Top Events Rental Company with Eco-Friendly Solar Energy

Novato, CA, April 09, 2024 – Now, Encore Event’s entire consumption of utility electricity has transitioned to clean, solar energy. The setup consists of 454 high-efficiency solar panels mounted on their standing-seam roof, engineered to produce 334,659 kWh annually. This photovoltaic system was crafted using SolarEdge optimizers to enhance power production from each panel, reducing shading concerns and allowing for panel-level monitoring to enhance system performance and maintenance effectiveness.

The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 234 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing 600,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 541 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 273 acres of trees in one year. Utilizing solar energy, Encore Events Rentals is committed to reducing their environmental footprint, lowering operational costs, and championing a sustainable future.