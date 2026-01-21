Strawberries Beyond the Hills: What Odisha’s Banki Experiment Signals for India’s Agribusiness and Farm Policy

The successful cultivation of strawberries in Banki, Cuttack district, marks a quiet but significant shift in India’s agricultural landscape. Traditionally confined to cooler hill regions, strawberries are now thriving in Odisha’s plains—challenging climatic assumptions and offering important lessons for agricultural policy, rural enterprise, and high-value horticulture.

At a time when farm incomes and climate resilience are top policy priorities, Banki’s strawberry success presents a compelling case for crop diversification backed by targeted state support.

First strawberries from Banki soil!

Rethinking Crop Geography in a Warming Climate

Strawberries have historically been grown in temperate zones such as Mahabaleshwar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, where cooler temperatures naturally support fruiting. However, climate change and rising input costs are forcing a re-evaluation of rigid crop–climate boundaries.

Banki’s experience demonstrates that technology and agronomic innovation can substitute for climatic advantages. Raised-bed cultivation, mulching, drip irrigation, and adaptive planting schedules have enabled strawberries to perform well even in warmer, more humid conditions.

For policymakers, this raises an important question: should agricultural planning continue to rely on traditional agro-climatic zoning, or evolve toward technology-enabled adaptability?

Policy Push Behind the Transition

Odisha’s shift toward strawberries is not accidental. The state government has actively promoted high-value horticulture as a strategy to:

Increase farm incomes

Reduce dependence on low-margin crops

Encourage smallholders to adopt commercially viable alternatives

Under state-supported schemes, farmers receive assistance of up to ₹12.27 lakh per hectare, covering planting material, infrastructure, and technical guidance. This risk-sharing approach has been crucial in convincing farmers—particularly smallholders and women-led self-help groups—to experiment with a non-traditional crop.

From a policy perspective, this model highlights the importance of front-loaded investment in horticulture rather than post-facto subsidies.

Agribusiness Opportunities Emerging from Banki

The strawberry experiment is creating multiple opportunities across the agribusiness value chain:

1. Input and Technology Providers

Demand is rising for:

Mulching sheets

Drip irrigation systems

Disease-resistant saplings

Post-harvest handling solutions

Localised agri-tech solutions tailored to warm climates could become a new market segment.

2. Market Linkages and Direct Sales

Farmers in Banki are supplying strawberries to urban centres such as Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur. Advance orders and direct farmgate sales have helped stabilise prices and reduce post-harvest losses.

This opens space for aggregators, cold-chain startups, and farm-to-consumer platforms to integrate strawberries into their supply networks.

3. Value Addition and Processing

Strawberries lend themselves well to processing into:

Jams and preserves

Frozen pulp

Confectionery ingredients

Policy incentives for small-scale food processing units could multiply income potential while reducing wastage.

Women, SHGs, and Inclusive Growth

A notable feature of Odisha’s strawberry cultivation drive is the participation of women-led self-help groups. With relatively small land requirements and quick harvest cycles, strawberries are well-suited to collective farming models.

From an inclusion standpoint, this aligns with broader policy goals of:

Enhancing women’s participation in agriculture

Supporting micro-entrepreneurship

Strengthening rural institutions

Tourism and Rural Branding Potential

Strawberry farms in Banki have begun attracting visitors, creating informal agri-tourism hubs. While still nascent, this trend points to an opportunity for rural branding—positioning districts as centres for specialty produce.

With modest policy support, this could evolve into structured agri-tourism, offering farmers additional income streams while promoting local economies.

Risks and Policy Gaps

Despite its promise, strawberry cultivation in non-traditional regions carries risks:

Sensitivity to heat stress

High initial investment

Dependence on market access and cold storage

To sustain growth, policymakers will need to focus on:

Climate-resilient varieties

Extension services and farmer training

Cold-chain infrastructure

Crop insurance tailored to horticulture

Lessons for India’s Agricultural Future

Banki’s strawberry success underscores a broader truth: India’s agricultural transformation will depend not on expanding land, but on expanding value. High-value horticulture, supported by smart policy and market integration, can deliver income growth without increasing environmental stress.

For agribusiness leaders and policymakers alike, the message is clear—the future of farming lies in adaptability, diversification, and collaboration.

As strawberries take root in Odisha’s plains, they offer a blueprint for how India can reimagine agriculture in a changing climate.