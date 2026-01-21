WeSchool Hosts 10th Responsible Netism National Cyber Psychology Conference on ‘Being Responsible Netizens’

Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool), Mumbai, hosted the 10th Responsible Netism National Cyber Psychology Conference, led by Ahaan Foundation through its pioneering cyber wellness initiative Responsible Netism. Centred on the theme ‘Being Responsible Netizens’, the conference positioned children as key stakeholders in conversations around digital safety, cyber well-being and responsible technology use.

Marking a significant milestone, the conference was officially recognised as a Pre-Summit Event of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, underscoring its relevance at a time when children’s digital exposure, AI adoption and online risks are rapidly increasing.

The conference brought together over 300 students, school authorities, educators, policymakers, law enforcement officials, technology leaders and civil society representatives, with 35 schools joining virtually from Maharashtra, Goa and Jaipur, alongside global participation from organisations in the UK, US and other countries.

Welcoming the gathering, Mrs. Sonali Patankar, Founder & CEO, Ahaan Foundation, said;

“Responsible Netism was initiated 13 years ago, when online safety and digital literacy were not even recognised as concerns. Today, as digital harm intensifies with evolving technologies and AI, safeguarding children has become critical. This conference reflects our belief that children must be actively involved in shaping the conversations, policies and safeguards meant for their own protection.”

She highlighted that Ahaan Foundation’s Responsible Netism initiative has grown into a nationwide movement, empowering over 18 lakh children and 10 lakh adults, supporting the resolution of 65,000+ digital harm cases, and establishing India’s first Cyber Wellness Centres across five states, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Speaking on WeSchool’s continued association with the initiative, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, WeSchool, said;

“Education today must address the realities of the digital world children inhabit. Partnering once again with Ahaan Foundation and Responsible Netism reinforces WeSchool’s commitment to enabling young minds to navigate technology with responsibility, resilience and ethical awareness.”

Designed as a unique ‘for children, by children’ platform, the day-long conference featured child-led panels, interactive demonstrations and performances covering critical aspects of digital life. Key sessions explored real-life case stories of digital harm, building cyber resilience and effective reporting mechanisms, and the impact of online gaming and gaming safety.

With a strong future-facing lens, sessions such as ‘AI: Friend or Foe’ examined children’s preparedness for artificial intelligence, ethical AI use and emerging risks, while discussions on trust and safety in technology focused on kindness, empathy and responsible online behaviour. The conference also showcased student-led skits and live demonstrations, reinforcing cyber safety concepts through peer learning.

Each panel and discussion will be consolidated into a Children’s Online Safety Manual, capturing children-led recommendations on cyber wellness, to be shared with schools and government bodies to support the adoption of safer digital practices across school ecosystems.

Addressing students and educators, Mr. Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, emphasised that “the internet is no longer a place we visit, but a space we live in,” highlighting the need for awareness, guidance and collective responsibility in safeguarding children online.

Reinforcing the urgency of responsible digital conduct, Mr. Brijesh Singh, IPS, Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, cautioned students about the permanence of digital footprints and stressed the importance of protecting identity, reputation, privacy and mental well-being in the online world.

With participation from technology leaders such as Google and Snap Inc., mental health experts, educators, policymakers and law enforcement, the conference reaffirmed Ahaan Foundation’s leadership in advancing child digital safety, supported by academic institutions like WeSchool.

As India advances towards a digitally empowered and AI-driven future, the 10th Responsible Netism National Cyber Psychology Conference, hosted at WeSchool and led by Ahaan Foundation, emerged as a defining platform, celebrating children’s voices, advocating ethical technology use, and working towards a safer, more inclusive internet for all.