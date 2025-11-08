Subhan Bakery Brings Timeless Tastes to Secunderabad with New Café in Sindhi Colony

Hyderabad, November 8, 2025:Subhan Bakery, Hyderabad’s most cherished name for iconic treats like Osmania biscuits and Dum-ke-Roat, officially inaugurated its New Bakery & Café in Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Mrs Rasool Bee Sahiba and Shri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Hon’ble MLA. They were joined by **Syed Irfan, Managing Director of Subhan Bakery, and Syed Luqman, alongside an enthusiastic gathering of devoted patrons and well-wishers.

Known for its authentic Hyderabadi flavors and commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, Subhan Bakery has been a household favorite for generations. The new café aims to bring its signature taste, warm service, and the unique charm of Hyderabad’s baking culture closer to food lovers across the twin cities.

“We are thrilled to open this beautiful new space for our customers,” said Syed Irfan, Managing Director, Subhan Bakery. “It is more than just a bakery; it is a celebration of tradition, family, and the immense love that Hyderabad has shown us over the years.”

Guests at the opening enjoyed Subhan’s beloved signature bakes within a lively, modern setting that successfully blends nostalgia with a fresh aesthetic. The new outlet promises to uphold the same authenticity and warmth that have defined the brand for more than seven decades.

Established as a cornerstone of Hyderabad’s culinary landscape, Subhan Bakery is famous for pioneering the original Osmania biscuit and other traditional Hyderabadi confectionaries. The brand remains dedicated to preserving authentic recipes while offering exceptional quality and service to its community.