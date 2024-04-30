Conrad Pune invites you to escape the ordinary and head to Conrad Spa for an unparalleled journey of rejuvenation. Embark on a journey of blissful serenity with the Summer Retreat package. The specialised package includes ultimate pampering sessions combined with therapeutic massages. A 90 minute regular massage with the soothing properties of a complimentary Aloe Vera Body Wrap. A plant popularly known for its hydrating and soothing properties. The technique involves invigorating deep tissue massages, leaving you in a state of pure bliss.

With the Summer Retreat package, you’ll enjoy a total of 120 minutes of pure relaxation and revitalization, ensuring that you emerge from your spa experience feeling completely renewed and restored. Whether you’re seeking relief from the heat, a moment of tranquillity amidst a busy schedule, or simply an opportunity to pamper yourself, Conrad Spa, Pune is the perfect destination for your summer retreat. As you recline on our plush treatment bed, allow the nourishing gel to envelop your body, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and revitalised.

Don’t let the stresses of everyday life weigh you down this summer. Treat yourself to the ultimate indulgence with our Summer Retreat package and discover the true meaning of relaxation at Conrad Spa, Pune. Book your appointment today and let us transport you to a world of serenity and bliss.

● What: Summer Retreat

● Where: Spa, Conrad Pune

● When: 1st April to 31st May 2024