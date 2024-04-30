Mumbai, April 30, 2024: ACESO, a pioneering market maker company revolutionising the life insurance landscape, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ranjit Kulkarni as its new Research and Strategic Acquisitions Head. With over 35 years of distinguished experience in the life insurance industry, Ranjit brings a wealth of expertise and insight to his new role.

As ACESO continues to innovate and provide optimal solutions to policyholders, Ranjit’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth. His extensive network within the insurance fraternity ensures that ACESO remains at the forefront of industry trends and developments.

In his new role, Ranjit will lead ACESO’s team in leveraging the C2B platform, specifically designed for LIC Policy holders, called ALIP – Assignment of Life Insurance Policies. This platform offers an alternative for policyholders who are keen to surrender their LIC Policies or where policies are lapsed, ensuring that policyholders do not lose out on their entire life cover benefits. Additionally, this platform also helps in sustaining the income of the agents/ insurance advisors.

Ranjit’s journey in the field of life insurance began with a passion for mathematics, which served as the cornerstone for his analytical prowess in navigating the complexities of insurance products. As a third-generation professional in insurance business development, Ranjit has garnered numerous national and international awards for his outstanding achievements. His pivotal contribution as a mentor has shaped top-performing insurance advisors, empowering them to excel in their roles and reach their full potential.

Commenting on Ranjit’s appointment, Mr. Ketan Mehta, Founder – ACESO, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ranjit Kulkarni to the ACESO team as our Research and Strategic Acquisitions Head. With his extensive industry experience and unwavering commitment to excellence, Ranjit will play a crucial role in driving our mission to empower policyholders and redefine the life insurance landscape. His leadership will further propel ACESO as a leader in delivering innovative solutions to our valued customers.” Ranjit expressing his enthusiasm, said, “I am honoured to join ACESO and contribute to its mission of providing innovative solutions to policyholders. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance ACESO’s position as a leader in the life insurance market.”

Having facilitated the assignment of over Rs. 400 million worth of Endowment policies issued by LIC of India, ACESO and its associate company have showcased a remarkable dedication to empowering policyholders. With a reputation for professionalism and expertise, ACESO boasts in-depth knowledge of insurance plans and products offered by LIC of India, setting it apart as a trusted authority in the field.

ACESO’s Complete Secondary Life Asset Management servicing capabilities, administered through a professional SEBI Registered trustee company, solidify its position as a cornerstone in the industry, providing seamless support to policyholders throughout their journey. With Ranjit Kulkarni at the helm of Research and Strategic Acquisitions, ACESO reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to policyholders and solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the insurance industry.