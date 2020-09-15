SunAlpha Energy enabling job opportunities post lockdown 4.0 amidst ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and has impacted our lives deeply. All sectors have been hit by the challenges caused by the outbreak of the virus strongly and the world’s transition to clean energy has been highly affected in these unprecedented times. There is a lot of uncertainty in the industry currently and it is how we react after this crisis ends that will decide how quickly we meet our renewable energy target of 100 GW by 2022.

Recently, a report by Global Consultants states that around 122 million people lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and 40% of those are from blue-collar jobs. To solve this problem and to help revive the economy, SunAlpha Energy has started a drive to offer Renewable Energy jobs for their upcoming projects. Due to covid – 19 lots of labourers and workers have lost their jobs and in this tough time SunAlpha Energy has started this initiative to offer more jobs to its local workers and technicians.

As per India meets its ambitious goal of installing 160 gigawatts of renewable power by 2022, over 1 million employment opportunities could be created. The biggest job creators would be rooftop solar (238,000), followed by utility solar (58,600) and wind power (34,600).

“As about 85% of the labour in the solar energy sector are migrant workers, many of which have returned to their villages and many of them have lost their jobs. The number of direct and indirect jobs that will be created as a result of the construction and maintenance of renewable assets will also help to revive the dip in the economy. So we all need to stand up and take these initiatives to provide more and more job opportunities to our local workforce and manpower then only we can achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat” said Puneet Goyal, Co-founder& Director of SunAlpha Energy Group.

Project construction activity has totally stopped, and only administrative work is being done from home. There are no services or supply activities. Because most workers who work to install these solar panel grids have gone back to their respective towns and villages. In that scenario, SunAlpha Energy has now started to offer more workers in their company by which their project will also get complete in time and because of this lots of jobless will also get a job. This will also boost Government’s #LocalToVocal and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.SunAlpha being one of the top 10 companies in the country has successfully commissioned an overall capacity of 25MWin various sectors like Food Processing, Ceramics & Marble, Agricultural products, Edible Oil Mills, Paper Mills, Textiles, Hotels, Universities, Hospitals, etc. with a strong pipeline of 15MW under construction at present.

The category of jobs in the renewable energy sector include solar installers, maintenance workers, engineers, technicians, and performance data monitors. 80% of the new clean energy workforce will be employed during the construction phase.