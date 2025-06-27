Sundaram Finance Limited Revises Deposit Interest Rates effective July 1, 2025

Chennai, Friday, June 27, 2025: Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of India’s most trusted NBFC’s is revising Deposit Interest Rates effective July 1, 2025 in line with RBI’s repo rate revision announced recently. Revised Rates for Senior Citizens are 7.2% for 12 months and 7.5% for 24 & 36 months. Similarly for others 6.70% for 12 months and 7% for 24 & 36 months.

The adjustments reflect Sundaram Finance Ltd.’s measured response to broader economic conditions and market dynamics and is a part of their financial strategy to align with current economic trends.

Recently, the company introduced a Digital Deposit facility, making savings simpler, safer and more accessible than ever. Customers can conveniently invest and manage their deposits digitally through a seamless and secure process, enjoying peace of mind and attractive returns. This online transaction can be initiated through the company portal.

ABOUT SUNDARAM FINANCE

Sundaram Finance was established in 1954, and the company has today grown into one of the most trusted and diversified financial services groups in India providing financing for commercial vehicles, cars & utility vehicles, tractors and farm equipment, construction equipment, SME finance and a range of working capital products for financing diesel, tyres, insurance as well as working capital for SMEs.