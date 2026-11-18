SunFlect is an emerging automotive care, protection and styling brand dedicated to enhancing the appearance, comfort and protection of automobiles. With a focus on quality, innovation and premium aesthetics, SunFlect offers a range of automotive solutions designed to help car owners protect, maintain and personalise their vehicles.

Operating under the leadership of Mr. Nishesh D. Doshi, Proprietor, SunFlect aims to bring together advanced automotive protection products and everyday car-care essentials under one brand.

Our Product Portfolio

SunFlect offers a diverse portfolio of automotive products across several categories:

1. Paint Protection Film (PPF)

Premium TPU-based Paint Protection Films.

Multiple thickness and performance options.

CORE series for value-oriented protection.

ELITE series for premium paint protection.

Gloss and matte finish options.

2. Sun Control Films

Nano Ceramic Coated Films.

Infrared-rejecting film options.

Multiple shades and tint variations.

Different roll and kit sizes to suit various vehicle requirements.

3. Automotive Care Products

Car Wax and Premium Paste Wax.

Rubbing Compound.

All-in-One Polish.

Dashboard & Vinyl Polish.

Multi-Purpose Spray.

4. Monsoon Protection

Rain Repellent.

Antifog solutions.

5. Rodent & Pest Protection

Electronic Rodent Repellers.

Rat Repellent Spray.

6. Automotive Fragrances

Premium dashboard perfumes.

Multiple fragrance options, including Oudh Wood, Lemonade, Lemongrass, Himalayan Dew, Musk Air, Coffee and Creamy Vanilla.

Our PPF Product Innovation

SunFlect is developing a structured Paint Protection Film portfolio to cater to different customer budgets and protection requirements.

CORE 7.5 & CORE 8.5: Value-oriented TPU protection solutions.

Value-oriented TPU protection solutions. ELITE 7.5 & ELITE 8.5: Premium PCR-based protection solutions.

Premium PCR-based protection solutions. MATTE: A dedicated matte-finish protection offering.

This product hierarchy allows customers and automotive professionals to choose protection solutions according to their preferences and requirements.

Our Vision

Our vision is to establish SunFlect as a recognised name in the automotive aftermarket industry by offering dependable products, attractive designs, practical innovations and solutions that meet the evolving expectations of car owners.

We believe that a car is more than just a means of transportation. It reflects its owner’s personality, lifestyle and passion. SunFlect strives to help every car owner protect that investment while expressing their individual style.

Our Brand Philosophy

MAKE YOUR CAR A MOVING MASTERPIECE

At SunFlect, we believe automotive protection should go hand in hand with style. Every product we develop is intended to contribute towards a better ownership experience, whether through paint protection, sun control, interior care, cleanliness or fragrance.

Leadership

Under his leadership, SunFlect is focused on developing a comprehensive automotive product portfolio and building a brand identity associated with premium presentation, product variety and customer satisfaction.

Connect With SunFlect

Website www.sunflect.in Instagram @sunflect.in Facebook @sunflect.in Email sunflect25@gmail.com

SUNFLECT – MAKE YOUR CAR A MOVING MASTERPIECE