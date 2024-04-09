Sunil Chemankotil Appointed as Country Manager of Adecco India

Bengaluru, April 09th, 2024: Adecco, the world’s leading HR solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Chemankotil as the new Country Manager of Adecco India.

With a career spanning over two decades of rich and diverse leadership experience in the staffing industry, Sunil brings a wealth of staffing industry experience and expertise to his new role. Sunil holds a degree as an electrical engineer and an MBA in HR and marketing.

Prior to joining Adecco India, Sunil served in various leadership capacities, including his most recent role as the CEO of the digital business at TeamLease. His tenure at TeamLease spanned nearly five years. Before he was working with TeamLease, he held significant roles at Quess Corp. Ltd., including leading the USA P&L for Brainhunter and spearheading global consulting and staffing as the business head for MFX Change Inc. Notably, Sunil‘s journey in the staffing industry began at Adecco India, where he served for over seven years across diverse functions, with a focus on professional and IT staffing.

