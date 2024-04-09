Sunil Chemankotil Appointed as Country Manager of Adecco India

Bengaluru, April 09th, 2024: Adecco, the world’s leading HR solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Chemankotil as the new Country Manager of Adecco India.
With a career spanning over two decades of rich and diverse leadership experience in the staffing industry, Sunil brings a wealth of staffing industry experience and expertise to his new role. Sunil holds a degree as an electrical engineer and an MBA in HR and marketing.
Prior to joining Adecco India, Sunil served in various leadership capacities, including his most recent role as the CEO of the digital business at TeamLease. His tenure at TeamLease spanned nearly five years. Before he was working with TeamLease, he held significant roles at Quess Corp. Ltd., including leading the USA P&L for Brainhunter and spearheading global consulting and staffing as the business head for MFX Change Inc. Notably, Sunil‘s journey in the staffing industry began at Adecco India, where he served for over seven years across diverse functions, with a focus on professional and IT staffing.
In a statement, Sapna Sood, President Adecco, APAC, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sunil Chemankotil back to the Adecco family as the new Country Manager of Adecco India. Given his extensive experience and demonstrated success in the staffing industry, we are confident that he will effectively lead our talented team in India to achieve success and growth. His leadership will further bolster our commitment to supporting our clients’ success and facilitating growth opportunities for our candidates and associates.
Sunil Chemankotil, in response to his appointment, said, “I am excited to return to Adecco India in this new role. I look forward to collaborating with the team to spearhead innovation, deliver exceptional client service, and generate value for all stakeholders. Together, we will build upon Adecco India’s robust foundation, chart a course for sustainable growth, and continue implementing the country‘s roadmap with success.”