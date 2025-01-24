Suzlon and Torrent Power Achieve 1 GW Wind Energy Milestone with a New 486 MW Order

Pune, India 24 January 2025: Suzlon Group, and Torrent Power Ltd. have achieved a remarkable milestone together, now powering 1 GW of wind energy for India with a new 486 MW hybrid order. This strategic collaboration is pivotal in supporting India’s ambitious target of achieving 50% of electricity from renewable sources and strengthening the Make in India initiative.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 162 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at 3 MW capacity in the Bhogat region in Gujarat.