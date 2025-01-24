Sokudo Applauds Budget 2025-26’s Focus on EV Growth

“At Sokudo, we’re excited about the Union Budget 2025-26 and its strong focus on growing the electric vehicle ecosystem. It’s great to see the government making EVs a priority, it shows their commitment to a cleaner, greener future, which is something we’re passionate about.

This focus on EV infrastructure isn’t just good for the industry; it’s great for people who are looking for practical and sustainable ways to get around. For us, it means we can keep improving our scooters and make them even more accessible and efficient.

It’s inspiring to see such a clear vision for sustainable mobility, and it gives us even more motivation to innovate and make EVs the first choice for everyone. This budget isn’t just about policy; it’s about real change, and we’re proud to be part of it”