SWFI to Host G20 Digital Asset Round Table at G20 Investment Week in Miami on the Sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit

G20 DART on 15 December: leaders from Coinbase Asset Management, Circle, Securitize and Solana Foundation among confirmed speakers exploring the next phase of institutional digital finance

MIAMI, FL – NOV 13 – The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) will host the G20 Digital Asset Round Table (G20 DART) on 15 December 2026 at G20 Investment Week (the I20 Summit) in Miami, held on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The G20 Digital Asset Round Table brings together leading voices in digital finance and global institutional capital as new stablecoin rules set the stage for the sector’s next chapter.

Taking place ahead of the January implementation of new US stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act and against a backdrop of increased focus across G20 nations on digital asset oversight, the G20 Digital Asset Round Table will connect the institutions building the market with the sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and endowments assessing its investment potential. The G20 DART will explore how stablecoins, tokenisation and digital financial infrastructure can open new pathways for long-term capital. SWFI will select 67 principals across the digital-asset ecosystem to participate, each of whom will sign the G20 Investment Week DART Charter: a public commitment to a shared set of sovereign- and institutional-grade standards, and a call for cross-jurisdictional standards across the G20.

Confirmed G20 Digital Asset Round Table participants include Anthony Bassili, President of Coinbase Asset Management; Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize; Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy & Operations at Circle; Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial; Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming; Ryan Zurrer, Founder of Dialectic; Jamal Raees, GM, Payments at Solana Foundation; and Hirander Misra, Chairman and CEO of GMEX Group.

Discussions at the G20 DART will focus on the practical requirements for institutional participation, including custody, governance, regulation and risk management, and how investment opportunities align with allocators’ mandates and investment horizons. Seats will be allocated across six defined categories: protocols and infrastructure; stablecoin and payments issuers; exchanges, custodians and market infrastructure; banks and asset managers; sovereign, pension and endowment allocators; and regulators, central banks and policymakers.

“We’re excited to join SWFI’s G20 Digital Asset Round Table at G20 Investment Week and engage directly with the sovereign and institutional investors shaping the future of global capital,” said Anthony Bassili, President of Coinbase Asset Management. “Technology is reshaping the global economy more rapidly than ever, and a long-term perspective must coupled with deep understanding of where we are heading. We look forward to exchanging ideas and exploring where our expertise can support their investment ambitions.” “With the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, this is a timely moment to bring long-term investors and digital asset leaders together,” said Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, Chairman of SWFI. “Technology, regulation and investor expectations each influence how this market develops. The G20 Digital Asset Round Table will examine where those elements are coming together, where gaps remain and what institutions need to make informed investment decisions.”

The G20 Digital Asset Round Table forms part of G20 Investment Week’s wider mission to connect global capital allocators with opportunities across critical growth sectors. SWFI aims to catalyse US$5 trillion in long-term institutional investment into the United States through G20 Investment Week, the I20 Summit, and subsequent editions.