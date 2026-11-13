Longbridge Invests in the Next Generation of Women’s Golf Through NXXT Women’s Pro Tour

The AI-native investing platform becomes title sponsor of the LONGBRIDGE Cup, the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour’s season-long race, with over $100,000 in prize money on the line

ORLANDO, FL, Nov 13 – NXXT Golf, operator of North America’s only vertically integrated competitive golf platform spanning junior, women’s and co-ed professional golf, and Longbridge, the personalized, AI-native investing platform, announced a season-long investment in women’s professional golf as title sponsor of the LONGBRIDGE Cup, the new season-long race on the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour, now underway across Florida.

Longbridge helps investors move from access to ability, using personalized AI to analyze markets and grow in confidence over time. The partnership centers around the shared principle that the most valuable opportunities are recognized early, giving the next generation of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) talent the chance to earn their starts. Longbridge and NXXT are backing these players at a pivotal point in their careers.

Players will compete for more than $100,000 in prize money over the season, plus an Epson Tour exemption and China LPGA Tour qualifying opportunities. The season opened at IMG Academy Golf Club in Bradenton from October 10 to 12, where Jiayi Wang won the first $5,000 winner’s check and took the early lead in the Race to the LONGBRIDGE Cup.

The season concludes with the LONGBRIDGE Cup Championship at Aileron Golf Club at Sunseeker Resort from March 23 to 25, 2027. The Championship winner lifts the Cup, while the final Race leader is named LONGBRIDGE Player of the Year and receives a GolfJoy Spica 3 launch monitor.

“This partnership changes what a season on our Tour means,” said Stuart McKinnon, President and CEO of NXXT Golf. “Guaranteed money at every event, a season-long race and a Championship at the end of it. Longbridge understood immediately that investing in a player early is how you build the next generation.” “The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour shares our belief in helping people reach their potential,” said Laura Thomas, U.S. CEO of Longbridge. “Investors have more information available to them than ever, which can make it harder to know what matters. At Longbridge, personalization through AI helps people cut through the noise, understand markets, and build confidence as investors.”

The LONGBRIDGE Cup will be present at every stop on the Tour’s Florida schedule and at the NXXT Faldo North American Championship at Streamsong Resort in December, which will bring together 120 of the world’s leading junior players and their families. Fans can follow the Race to the LONGBRIDGE Cup, meet the players through the See Her Next series, and enter the Longbridge Sweepstakes to be announced shortly.