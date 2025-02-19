Tata Coffee Gold Welcomes Hazelnut Flavor for a Bold & Nutty Coffee Experience

If you’re the kind of coffee drinker who appreciates a little extra flair in your cup, Tata Coffee Gold Hazelnut Flavoured Instant Coffee is here to upgrade your daily brew. This premium blend combines high-quality coffee beans with the warm, nutty essence of hazelnut, delivering an aromatic and indulgent experience—no barista required.

Why It’s Worth a Sip

• Smooth & Nutty – The rich coffee base gets a flavor boost with a subtle yet satisfying hazelnut twist, making it a perfect pick for those who enjoy a touch of sweetness without the sugar.

• Instant, But Make It Fancy – Forget bland, one-note instant coffee. This freeze-dried blend is designed for both convenience and taste, so you get a velvety, well-rounded cup in seconds.

• For Coffee Lovers, By Coffee Lovers – Made from carefully selected beans, this blend balances boldness with a smooth finish—ideal for sipping solo or upgrading your at-home coffee game.

Tata Coffee Gold Hazelnut Flavoured Instant Coffee comes in a sleek 50g jar, keeping things fresh while adding a little indulgence to your everyday routine. If your mornings could use a little more character, this might just be your new go-to.

Availability: GT, MT, E-commerce & Q-commerce