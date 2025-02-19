Queensland Welcomes Innovation, Expands Global Healthcare Reach at BioAsia 2025

India, 19th February 2025: Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), the dedicated business agency of the Government of Queensland has named its delegation for BioAsia 2025, advancing strategic partnership with India’s life sciences sector.

Led by Prof Alan Rowan, Director and Interim Pro Vice Chancellor (Research Infrastructure), AIBN, at the University of Queensland, the delegation will bring together over fifteen leaders from Queensland’s top research institutions, biotech firms, and healthcare organizations, with a focus on forging strategic partnerships in biotechnology manufacturing, clinical research, AI-driven healthcare, and advanced vaccine development.

Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Trade and Investment Queensland, emphasized the strategic importance of this visit,” BioAsia is a vital platform for global collaboration in life sciences, and Trade and Investment Queensland is proud to be one of the global sponsors for the second consecutive year. Our participation highlights Queensland’s commitment to advancing biotechnology, fostering research partnerships, and driving innovation in healthcare. Last year’s engagement opened doors to meaningful collaborations, and we are excited to build on that momentum, creating new opportunities for investment and scientific exchange between Queensland and India.”

In a forward-looking statement, Prof Alan Rowan, Director and Interim Pro Vice Chancellor (Research Infrastructure), AIBN, at the University of Queensland said, “Queensland’s presence at BioAsia 2025 represents our commitment to co-develop solutions that address global healthcare challenges. Our research institutions and companies aim to leverage expertise to complement India’s rapidly expanding life sciences ecosystem, to expedite scientific breakthroughs.

The conference will explore crucial topics including AI transformation in healthcare, innovation in life sciences R&D, and strengthening the global bioeconomy. A highlight will be the panel discussion on clinical trials featuring Prof. Evelin Tiralongo, Director of the Clinical Trial Unit at Griffith University, showcasing Queensland’s advanced capabilities in conducting Phase I-IV clinical trials.

Queensland’s delegation comprises leaders from key sectors, including prominent names such as:

Prof. Alan Rowan, Director, AIBN, UQ

Sarah Costanzo, Associate Director, Advanced Manufacturing and Enabling Technologies, UQ

Prof. Trent Munro, Director of Biotechnology Innovation, UQ

Shannon Willoughby, Executive Director, Strategic Partnerships, UQ

Maree Beare, CEO and Founder, Clinicals

Dr. Anand Gautam, Founder, G2OME Consulting

Prof. Evelin Tiralongo, Director, Clinical Trial Unit, Griffith University

Harpreet Johal-Meredith, Business Development Director, Resolian Bioanalytics Brisbane

Professor Prasad Yarlagadda, Dean of Engineering, University of Southern Queensland

Chris Peck, Chief Executive Officer, Southern RNA

Dr. Romain Tropée, Head of Science and Technology, Southern RNA

Dr. Teck Jack Tan, Chief Medical Officer, TeleMedC

Thomas Lake, Senior Vice President, Vaxxas

Dr Rajiv Khanna, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (QIMR Berghofer)

Dr Rajiv Tyagi, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (QIMR Berghofer)

Michael Power, Healthcarelogic

Dr Christopher Ogg, Healthcarelogic

Chris Reid, Healthcarelogic

Brett Sellars, Healthcarelogic

Priyanka Risikesan, Healthcarelogic

The visit builds on Queensland’s growing engagement with India’s life sciences sector, aiming to create lasting partnerships that drive innovation in healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences. This collaboration aligns with both region’s commitment to advancing global healthcare solutions through shared expertise and resources.

Through this strategic engagement at BioAsia 2025, Queensland seeks to strengthen its position as a key partner in India’s expanding life sciences ecosystem, building relationships that will accelerate scientific advancement and create economic opportunities for both regions.