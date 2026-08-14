Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata Embarks on a New Decade of Possibilities

Chandigarh, August 14: Every milestone marks the beginning of something new. As the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata embarks on a new decade, it celebrates a legacy of bringing together champions, communities, and countless inspiring journeys – Aamar Kolkata. Shonar Kolkata. Promoted by Procam International, the World’s First World Athletics Gold Label 25K is scheduled for Sunday, 20 December 2026, and will be flagged off from the iconic Red Road.

Registrations for the 11th edition of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata will commence today, Thursday, 13th August 2026, at 7:00 a.m. IST, for both the physical and virtual races, at tatasteelworld25k.procam.in

Over the past decade, the race has transcended sport to become a movement that has shaped lives and strengthened communities. While nurturing a vibrant running ecosystem, it has inspired more women to take up running and promoted healthier lifestyles. It has also created lasting social and economic impact, advanced the culture of giving, and enhanced Kolkata‘s stature as a global sporting destination.

Dr. Indranil Khan, Honourable Minister, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, said: “West Bengal has never lacked talent, from Jhargram and Jangal Mahal to North Bengal and the Sundarbans. Our responsibility is to identify that talent, nurture it and provide our young athletes with world-class opportunities, infrastructure and professional coaching. The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata plays a vital role in this journey. By bringing some of the world’s finest athletes to Kolkata, it gives our young sportspersons the opportunity to witness global excellence, draw inspiration and aspire to compete at the highest level. More than just a race, it is a celebration of Kolkata’s sporting spirit and a powerful platform that places our city on the international athletics map.With the right opportunities and sustained support, the champions of tomorrow can emerge from every corner of Bengal.

Shankar Ghosh, Honourable Minister-In-Charge, Department of Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs, said: “We are ready to showcase Kolkata to every corner of the world. Tata Steel World 25K has given Kolkata a new spirit and a presence on global platform through the TSW 25K run. We warmly welcome athletes and participants from across the country and the world to experience our city. Our government is ready to support this event in every way and help build a new Kolkata.”

D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “The true success of an event like the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata isn’t measured by participation alone, but by the culture it creates. Over the past decade, the run has evolved into an institution that reflects the aspirations of a healthier, more confident and more connected India. As we enter a new decade, our commitment is to deepen its impact by inspiring more people, strengthening communities and creating a legacy that extends well beyond race day.” Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is more than just a race. It celebrates determination, community spirit and personal progress. At IDFC FIRST Bank, we believe that meaningful achievements, whether in health, life or financial wellbeing, are built through discipline, consistency and informed choices over time. We are proud to support an event that inspires people to push their limits, embrace positive change and move forward with confidence”. Adding further inspiration to this year’s edition, Padma Shri Bhaichung Bhutia said, “Running teaches discipline, determination and resilience, qualities that help young people succeed both on and off the field. The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has inspired thousands to embrace fitness and active living, and I am proud to be part of this movement. I hope more youngsters take up sport, challenge themselves and draw inspiration from the incredible athletes who will be part of this year’s event.” The immensely popular youth icon Swastika Dutta said, “The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is a celebration of people, families and communities coming together. It is inspiring to see women participating in greater numbers every year and embracing healthier lifestyles. As a proud Kolkatan, I am delighted to be associated with an event that reflects the warmth, inclusiveness and spirit of our city.”

AMARON on board as the Powered by Partner

AMARON, the flagship brand of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, is proud to partner with Procam International as the “Powered By” Partner for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. Through this association, AMARON celebrates the spirit of endurance and consistency that defines long-distance running, aligning seamlessly with the brand’s philosophy of delivering dependable power that lasts.

Anshika Dhawan, Chief Marketing Officer, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility LTD., said: “Long-distance running is about preparation, endurance and the choices we make today for the big day. These values resonate deeply with Amara Raja. Through our association with the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, we look forward to going beyond sponsorship and powering the wider sports and marathon ecosystem in the years ahead.”

Air India Express takes flight as Airline Partner

Air India Express, a Tata Group airline and wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, joins the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata as the Airline Partner.

To mark the partnership, Air India Express has introduced a unique Runner’s Passport, celebrating the journeys runners undertake across cities and years. The initiative invites participants to ‘Run CCU, Fly Xpress’ with flight discounts of up to 20%. Use code RUNCCU on airindiaexpress.com or the Air India Express app to unlock the offer. On Race Day, Air India Express will also provide baggage management services, enabling runners to focus entirely on their race without logistical concerns.

Sunil Suresh, Head – Marketing, Ecommerce & Loyalty, Air India Group, said, “Our partnership with India’s leading marathons across Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai reflects Air India Express’ commitment to creating meaningful connections between people, places and cultures. Much like travel, these events bring people and communities together through shared purpose, resilience and participation. We are delighted to support experiences that inspire exploration, strengthen connections and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.”

PLAYSCAPE

PLAYSCAPE is a first-of-its-kind expo platform celebrating movement, wellness, innovation, lifestyle and community. Conceived by Procam International in partnership with Exhibetter Global, a world-class exhibition company, it brings together India’s growing active living ecosystem.

Built around the philosophy, “More than an expo. A landscape of active living,” PLAYSCAPE reimagines the traditional race expo as an immersive destination for runners, brands, businesses, creators and communities alike.

RUNNERS DELIGHT

Medal of Steel for 25K Finishers: To honour the incredible resolve and endurance of every 25K finisher, each participant will receive a uniquely crafted ‘Medal of Steel’, a special tribute from Tata Steel. Forged by metal from Tata Steel, this medal symbolises the grit, strength, and determination that define the spirit of the runners.

Debutantes: First race is always special. To make the debut even more memorable, every first-time registrant will receive a specially designed Race Bib. At the Expo, they can collect their bib and get a first glimpse of what awaits them on race day, marking the beginning of their running journey.

Home Run Squad: A family that runs together grows stronger together. The race introduces the Home Run Squad to celebrate the joy of running together. Families with at least four confirmed participants across any race category will receive a personalised digital photo frame featuring their race-day moment, captured by the official race-day photographer. More than a keepsake, it celebrates the shared experience, memories created, and the achievement of crossing the finish line together.

Good for Youth and Good for Silvers: Dedicated registration windows for Good for Youth (18–21 years) and Good for Silver (65 years and above) have been introduced for the 25K and 10K, encouraging more young and senior citizens to experience the joy of running. Registration for these categories will open on Thursday, 13 August 2026, at 7:00 a.m. and close on Friday, 11th November 2026 at 11:59 p.m., or as soon as running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

Looking ahead to the next chapter of the event’s journey, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, Over the past decade, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has come to reflect the sporting soul of Kolkata. As running continues to emerge as India’s fastest-growing sport, the race has become a powerful symbol of the Fit India movement and a celebration of community. This year, we are committed to delivering an even better race experience and inspiring many more people to embrace the joy of running, as we celebrate the spirit of ‘Aamar Kolkata. Shonar Kolkata’.

As we begin a new decade, we do so with heartfelt gratitude to Tata Steel, IDFC FIRST Bank, the Government of West Bengal, our partners, volunteers, runners and the people of Kolkata. Every milestone belongs to them as much as it does to the event.”

Registration Details

On-ground registrations for the 25K, Open 10K, Ananda Run, Senior Citizen Run, and Champions with Disability Run categories will open on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. and will close on Friday, November 27, 2026, or as soon as running places are filled, whichever comes first. As in previous years, all participants registering for the 25K category will be required to submit a valid timing certificate. To encourage greater participation by women, a limited number of entries have been reserved in the 25K and Open 10K categories.

Virtual run registrations for the 25K, Open 10K, and 5K categories will open on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. and close on Friday, December 11, 2026, or as soon as running places are over, whichever is earlier.

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is grateful for the unstinted support from, Government of West Bengal, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Indian Army–Eastern Command and Bengal Sub-Area, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Athletic Federation of India (AFI), Indian Athletics, West Bengal Athletics Association (WBAA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, Indian Army, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC).

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is proud and grateful for the support of its esteemed partners:

Title Sponsor – Tata Steel

Associate Sponsor – IDFC FIRST Bank

Powered by — AMARON

Hydration Partner – Bisleri

Airline Partner – Air India Express

Energy Drink Partner – Red Bull

Hospitality Partner – The LaLIT Great Eastern Kolkata

Print Partner – The Telegraph

Radio Partner – Mirchi

Medical Partner – Fortis

Philanthropy Partner – Impact 360

Live Broadcast & Content – initium