India. — Nov 18 — Tenarai (formerly Infogain), the enterprise AI acceleration company, today announced it has expanded the responsibilities of Mohit Bhat to President, Chief Engineering and AI Transformation Officer. In this elevated role, Bhat will lead the alignment of Tenarai’s forward-deployed engineering teams, domain studios, and global delivery operations to drive production-scale AI deployments for enterprise clients.

The move matches how Fortune 500 leaders are deploying AI at scale, requiring seamless alignment between technical strategy, expert industry context, and global delivery.

“As our enterprise clients move from AI experimentation to deployment at scale, meeting their needs requires seamless integration between engineering depth and delivery,” said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Tenarai. “Mohit’s leadership brings our technical capabilities and execution engine together under a single focus, allowing us to adapt quickly to client needs and deliver complex outcomes with speed and discipline.” “In this expanded role, I will have the opportunity to align our engineering rigor directly with how our enterprise clients build and scale AI today,” said Bhat. “By bringing our forward-deployed engineering teams and global delivery under one umbrella, we are combining agentic AI with human talent to help clients achieve production-grade proof of value.”

In his role, Bhat will oversee strategic account execution, engineering practices, and delivery scale to advance Tenarai’s mission as an enterprise AI acceleration partner. He will also deepen Tenarai’s ecosystem partnerships with early-stage startups and academic research institutions to address next-generation enterprise technology challenges.

Recent news from Tenarai includes the appointment of former Accenture global technology lead Gaurav Chadha as Chief Business Officer, and the addition of esteemed industry leader Shashank Samant to the Tenarai board as Board Chair. The company continues to accelerate partnerships with leaders such as Databricks, ElevenLabs, Anthropic, Salesforce, Adobe, and Google Cloud.