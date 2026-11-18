DALLAS, Nov 18 — Oscar, one of the fastest-growing insurers in the individual market and part of Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR), highlights new additions to its health plan lineup available to Texas individuals, families, and businesses for 2027 Open Enrollment.1

“Texans deserve health coverage that is straightforward, affordable and built for every stage of life,” said Breck Garrett, Texas Market President for Oscar. “Our research shows that four-in-ten (41%) Texans say seeing how a health plan covers their condition, medications, or planned procedures would make them feel more confident in their choice. Oscar offers plans designed around the life stages, health needs and budgets of the people we serve, with predictable costs, personalized support and tools that make it easier to get the care they need.”

Oscar expands its growing product portfolio tailored to life stage, clinical, cultural, and work needs with RetireEase. The new plan simplifies the transition from early retirement to Medicare, empowering early retirees to protect their savings with healthcare built around their current needs. Members benefit by staying with trusted doctors and accessing $0 generic medications. It also includes set prices for preventive visits, lab work, physical therapy, heart care, and bone-and-joint care. RetireEase may be a more affordable alternative for individuals leaving employer coverage.

Supporting members with culturally relevant plans

In Texas, more than 5.7 million people (ages 18-64) speak Spanish at home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Oscar offers support for Spanish-speaking members with:

Hola Oscar, a program that provides access to Spanish-speaking providers, customer service, and more.

Buena Salud offers Spanish communications, Spanish-speaking customer service, and access to Spanish-speaking healthcare providers as well for Texans who receive employer-sponsored coverage through CHOICE Arrangements (Formerly ICHRA)

Oswell, our first-of-its-kind health AI agent, available in Spanish through the secure Oscar app or member website.

Affordable bundles, added financial protection

Open Enrollment gives Texans an opportunity to reassess their health care needs and choose plans that support both everyday care and unexpected moments. One-in-three (34%) Texans also report that an unforeseen medical bill after an unexpected event can hurt as much as the event itself.

In response, Oscar partnered with Allstate Health Solutions to add supplemental cash-pay options to any Oscar plan in Texas. These low-cost options can help cover medical bills from accidents, serious illnesses, or hospital stays.

Oscar is also introducing new plans with dental and vision coverage automatically included. The all-in-one package includes $0 preventive dental checkups, $0 eye exams, and discounted vision benefits.2 Other personalized options for Texans include HelloMeno, which provides a $0 package of menopause treatments, scans, and screenings, as well as other plans providing tailored coverage for members living with diabetes, COPD, asthma, and cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome.3

CHOICE empowers working Texans

Workers whose employers offer a CHOICE Arrangement can use their monthly contribution to help pay for their individual coverage. CHOICE allows employers to offer competitive benefits with clear, predictable budgets. Employees are empowered with tax-free contributions to easily choose the best plan for them and trusted CHOICE administrators simplify the transition and implementation process.

Employers can enroll their teams at hioscar.com/for-employers, or through their broker.

Individuals, families, and employees can sign up for Oscar’s health plans starting Nov. 1, 2026, with coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2027 by visiting Healthcare.gov, calling 1-855-672-2788, or speaking with an insurance agent. Anyone shopping for coverage should confirm that their preferred doctor and healthcare system are part of the plan network before enrolling for the upcoming year.