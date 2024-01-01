Kolkata, 01st January 2024: TEXMACO Rail & Engineering Ltd., a leading player in the railway infrastructure and engineering sectors, proudly announced the appointment of Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee as the new Managing Director, effective 1st January, 2024, who previously served as the Deputy Managing Director and has played a pivotal role in the company’s success and growth through his strategic acumen and unwavering dedication.

In a statement regarding his new role, Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee expressed his gratitude and commitment to leading TEXMACO to new heights. He said, “I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at TEXMACO. The journey as Deputy Managing Director has been incredibly rewarding and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I am committed to upholding the values and vision of TEXMACO and I look forward to working closely with our team to drive continued success.”