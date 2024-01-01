New Delhi, 01st January 2024: During a conference on Financing Low Carbon Transition in India organized by the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Committee of the PHDCCI in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on December 22, 2023, Dr. R K Singh, Chief General Manager, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said that SIDBI acts as the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for coordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities.

Dr. R.K. Singh, in his keynote address shared that SIDBI promotes entrepreneurship and also support in development and capability building of the entrepreneurs. SIDBI also plays a proactive role in promotion and development of MSMEs to address various non- financial challenges faced by them. He explained about the “Mission Swavalamban” and under the mission, SIDBI spreads entrepreneurship culture and turns youth from “Job seekers” to “Job creators”. It is an umbrella program for overall promotion and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Aligned to the ‘Panchamrit’ mission of Hon’ble Prime Minister, SIDBI has launched the Panchtatva Mission for MSMEs, symbolizing the five elements. This vision aims to create sustainable and responsible businesses that contribute to environmental and social well-being.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Head-Technical team, SIDBI handled all the queries relevant to technical part in a very efficient manner and enriched the knowledge of the participants.

Mr. S.R. Meena, General Manager, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said that SIDBI is having all kinds of products for MSMEs as per their needs at reasonable pricing. He added that SIDBI is now a Fin-tech Bank for MSMEs and accepts all the loan applications in online mode only. SIDBI has developed a Fin-tech platform which is called as Express Loan for MSMEs where all the loan applications and documentation will be taken digitally and will also be sanctioned digitally. During the presentation, he detailed about various loan schemes of SIDBI for enabling low carbon transition in India for different sectors of MSME along with his expert team member Mr. Swapnil Sahil, DGM, SIDBI Branch at Delhi.

Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, Co-Chair, BFSI Committee, PHDCCI gave the Welcome remarks. He shared the agenda of the day and set the theme of the conference in a very simple and easily understandable form. He highlighted the importance of financing low carbon transition in India and also shared that SIDBI and PHDCCI collaboratively can play an important role in this national objective of green mission.

Ms. Shalini Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI interacted with officials from SIDBI on the subject matter & also presented the plant and memento to the eminent speakers from SIDBI.

Ms. Babeeta Sharma, Sr. Secretary , Head –BFSI Committee, PHD CCI opened the session & also gave formal Vote of Thanks and Concluding remarks for the program and Mr. Sanjay Ahuja , Joint Secretary , BFSI Committee, PHD CCI coordinated the event very well.

