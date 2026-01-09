The Habitats Trust Invites Applications for its 9th Edition of Grants

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Habitats Trust, a not-for-profit organisation focused on addressing some of the most pressing developmental challenges arising from biodiversity loss, the climate crisis, and global water scarcity, has announced the 9th edition of The Habitats Trust Grants, inviting applications from conservation practitioners and non-profit organisations across India. Applications will open on January 10, 2026 and close on February 10, 2026.

India is home to nearly 7-8 percent of the world’s biodiversity, yet many of its species and ecosystems remain underfunded and poorly documented, particularly outside formally protected areas. The THT Grants are designed to address this gap by supporting holistic, innovative, and replicable projects dedicated to the conservation of India’s endangered wildlife and natural habitats, with a particular focus on lesser-known species and underrepresented ecosystems.

The grants, totalling ₹3.5 crore, will support projects that demonstrate strong ecological outcomes alongside community engagement and long-term sustainability. Application forms will be available at www.thehabitatstrust.org

Since its inception in 2018, the THT Grants programme has supported over 38 projects across 21 States and Union Territories, disbursing more than ₹16.2 crore to date. Funded projects encompass species recovery, habitat restoration, applied research, and community-led conservation, contributing to tangible on-ground outcomes while strengthening local conservation capacities.

Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust said, “India’s conservation challenges are complex and deeply interconnected with climate pressures and local governance. Through the THT Grants, we aim to back organisations that are not only addressing urgent conservation needs but are also building models that can be sustained and replicated. We are particularly keen to support work on lesser-known species and habitats that often fall through the cracks of traditional funding.”

Evaluation Process

The panel of 12 experts, including scientists and subject-matter specialists, will conduct a thorough screening of applications. Criteria such as relevance, expected conservation impact, stakeholder engagement, scalability, replicability, and sustainability will guide the selection process, ensuring that funded projects demonstrate both depth and long-term value.

Prospective grant recipients and non-profit organizations working towards conserving India’s biodiversity are invited to apply under the following categories:

THT Conservation Grants (₹1,00,00,000): Supports organisations addressing India’s conservation challenges, with a focus on lesser-known species and critical habitats. The grants are intended to promote holistically designed conservation efforts. It will be administered over three years and will be awarded to two shortlisted applicants.

Last Year, THT received 119 applications, of which 36 were shortlisted and field-evaluated. From these, 12 projects were presented to the Jury following a rigorous four-stage evaluation process that assessed relevance, scalability, sustainability, and measurable impact.

In 2025, eight grantees collectively received ₹3.8 crore

Grameen Sahara (Assam) and Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology (Kerala) received the THT Conservation Grant, 2025.

The Coastal Conservation Foundation (Mumbai) and the Wildlife Institute of India (Trans-Himalayas) received the THT Research Grant, 2025.

ATREE (Kanchenjunga), Bryan Miranda (Goa & Chennai coasts), Noel Giri (Darjeeling) and Sunil Harsana (Delhi NCR) received the THT Action Grants, 2025.

The 2026 edition of THT Grants reaffirms The Habitats Trust’s commitment to addressing India’s most pressing and underfunded conservation priorities. By combining immediate on-ground action with research-driven insight, THT aims to create scalable, sustainable solutions that protect biodiversity while empowering local communities and conservation practitioners.