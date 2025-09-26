The Integration Group Acquires PDM, Expanding Food-Grade Packaging and Midwest Logistics Capabilities

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa, September 26, 2025 — The Integration Group (TIG), a portfolio company of Maxwell Street Capital Partners (Maxwell Street), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PDM, a full-service packaging, warehousing, and transportation provider based in Boone, Iowa.

“Joining TIG marks an exciting new chapter for PDM. Our deep expertise in custom packaging, food and feed quality systems, and specialized supply chain services has been central to our success. As part of TIG, we’re excited to scale these capabilities and deliver even greater value and expanded services to our customers,” said Terry Goodman, Division President, PDM.

The acquisition strengthens TIG’s presence in the Midwest and adds specialized capabilities in BRC-certified food-grade facilities capable of custom blending and filling, primary packaging of liquids and powders, private labeling, warehousing, and a dedicated transportation fleet. PDM has served the Midwest and North American markets for decades, offering a vertically integrated model that delivers raw material sourcing through to final delivery.

“With PDM’s advanced packaging operations, robust warehousing capacity, and flexible transportation services, TIG will deliver an even more complete, compliance-driven logistics experience to our customers,” said Mike Schoenfeld, Chief Executive Officer for TIG. “This acquisition enhances both our service offerings and our regional reach.”

Key benefits of the acquisition include expanded food-grade packaging expertise with BRC-certified operations, seamless vertical integration from sourcing to delivery, and enhanced regional logistics through the combination of warehousing and transportation assets.

“PDM’s infrastructure and expertise in food-grade and specialized packaging are a powerful addition to TIG’s platform,” said Evan Harwood, Managing Partner at Maxwell Street, underscoring the strategic fit. “Together, these capabilities will create measurable value for customers and position the company for long-term growth.”

About The Integration Group: Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, The Integration Group (TIG) is a leading provider of contract-logistics and aftermarket supply-chain solutions that serves customers across the automotive, agriculture, food, and industrial equipment sectors.

TIG delivers a comprehensive suite of value-added services designed to optimize supply-chain performance and enhance operational efficiency. These services include supplier sourcing and management, product procurement, assembly and kitting, packaging, supply-chain and inventory management solutions, order fulfillment and returns processing, and sales and marketing support. For more information, visit theintegrationgroup.com or follow TIG on LinkedIn.