Swap Unveils Agentic Infrastructure, Transforming the World Of Commerce

NEW YORK, September 26, 2025 — Swap, the commerce operating system, today announced the launch of its Agentic Commerce Platform and AI Agent for Demand Planning, leaning into their mission to build the agentic commerce infrastructure of the future. Swap’s Agentic Commerce Platform gives brands a new, Chat GPT-style storefront that allows consumers to go from intent to purchase in a fully AI-native environment. In addition, the organization’s AI-Demand Planning solution offers advanced backend logistics tools that simplify operations and sales pipelines through a forecasting, fulfillment, and returns agent.

With Shopify’s most recent agentic commerce move, the market landscape is shifting from traditional web stores to interactive interfaces that enable customers to personalize their shopping experience. In A/B testing, comparing regular keyword search with an AI-guided, conversational search experience, the agent-led experience resulted in nine times higher conversion rates, posing significant return opportunities for businesses. Through this new offering, Swap is moving beyond just personalization to provide an end-to-end agentic experience.

“The shopping experience has been stagnant ever since the first catalog launched, and customers continue to be paralyzed by choice,” said Sam Atkinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Swap. “We are not just incorporating our solutions into commerce, but reimagining the online shopping experience with a merchant-first approach that empowers them to lead with choice and intent simultaneously.”

Swap’s Agentic Commerce offering is powered by conversational search tools that understand customer intent, navigate a complex product catalog, and guide shoppers through a curated buying journey. With native memory that records customers’ individual preferences, Swap’s tailored AI-shopping agent allows shoppers to submit text and voice prompts that mimic the in-store customer service experience from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, consumers will also have the ability, through VTO (virtual try-on) technology, to test how they wear the latest fashion designs anytime, anywhere, with the click of a button.

Through this agentic commerce offering, brands will have:

The Conversational Commerce Agent – Shop by simply asking. Voice or text prompts replace endless clicks and menus, with the system adapting to your past interactions and preferences. Every search refines naturally in real time, making discovery effortless.

The Brand Voice Agent – Every interaction sounds on-brand. Merchants upload a simple voice clip to set their tone, and Swap trains the agent to speak in their unique style.

The Virtual Try-On Agent – Shoppers upload a photo and see products on their personalized avatar instantly. Products come to life visually, increasing conversions, reducing returns, and making online shopping feel real.

The Universal Checkout & Swap Wallet – One wallet, infinite stores. The Swap Wallet gives agents the ability to act on behalf of the shopper, securely completing purchases across every brand in the network.

In tandem with Agentic Commerce, Swap’s Demand Planning capability works on the backend to ensure brands meet forecasting targets without delay. The agent combines everything that should be tracked, from returns and velocity, to cover delays, lead time, and margin targets, to ensure a brand is always one step ahead of demand.

As the go-to demand planning tool on the market, Swap provides companies with:

Proactive Forecast Agent – Plans ahead by SKU, store, and region, and drafts replenishment orders for you. The self-healing forecast agent will proactively recalculate costs and adjust prices when necessary, ensuring brands are consistently prepared for any circumstance

Real-time Allocation Forecaster – Splits demand by fulfillment node and store closer, while balancing sales and shipping costs that protect margin

Automatic Returns Agent – Blends return history, real-time rates, and net demand to true sell-through

Together, these two products are building the future of agentic AI, providing customers access to the most advanced technology, creating a frictionless shopping experience, and supporting brands with the tools to prevent delays in returns, replenish inventory in real-time, and much more.

Much of the back-office pain brands experience is powered by Swap’s logistics, tax, and compliance services, enabling them to focus more on the brand experience. Swap continues to lead the way in backend brand optimization, focusing on duties, taxes, and other relevant areas that provide enterprise-level solutions that every business can access. These products build on Swap’s track record of industry firsts, following the launch of Clear by Swap Global, a tariff optimization service, earlier this year. Swap will continue to expand its agentic AI offerings to meet the changing demands of customers and brands around the world.