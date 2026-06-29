The Senator Group India celebrates 2026 HiP Award Win for its ‘Aura Lounge’ soft seating collection

Bengaluru, June 29: The Senator Group India, subsidiary of the UK headquartered ‘The Senator Group’, one of the largest office furniture manufacturers in the world known for its focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, is proud to announce that its ‘Aura Lounge’ soft seating collection by Allermuir (a brand of the Senator Group) ,that was launched in India in December 2025, has been named the winner of the 2026 HiP Award in the ‘Hospitality: Lounge Seating’ category. Now in its 13th year, the HiP (Honoring Industry People & Products) Awards, hosted recently at The Mart in Chicago during NeoCon, celebrate the most innovative products and people in the commercial design industry.

Designed by the internationally renowned French Designer Patrick Norguet, ‘Aura Lounge’ impressed the jury with its sculptural form, exceptional comfort, and versatile modular design. Created to support the evolving needs of hospitality, workplace, and social environments, ‘Aura Lounge’ combines elegant aesthetics with flexibility, enabling designers to create dynamic and inviting spaces.

The recognition builds on the seating’s recent string of design triumphs, including an Inspire Award for Best Soft Seating at BDNY and an IIDA honor.

“We are extremely pleased that ‘Aura Lounge’ soft seating collection, offering refined comfort and flexibility primarily for commercial and hospitality settings such as corporate lounges, breakout areas, reception areas, hotels, cafés, and restaurants, has bagged the prestigious HiP Award in the Hospitality Lounge Seating category, “said Vamsidharr Setty, Managing Director India, The Senator Group. “The 2026 HiP Award reinforces Aura’s position as a standout product in the hospitality design sector and celebrates the successful collaboration between The Senator Group and Patrick Norguet in redefining modern lounge seating.”

The Aura Lounge Sofa collection has a highly modular design with various units (e.g., three or four units with back, convex, and concave options) that allow it to be configured to fit different spaces and visions. The seating is designed to provide an “inviting sit” that balances comfort and artistry, embodying “quiet luxury”. It features soft, flowing sculptural lines, which contribute to its stunning silhouette from the back and its overall aesthetic appeal.

The Senator Group India set up its first showroom in India at Bangalore in 2018 with two premium and high-quality brands Senator and Allermuir. Senator focuses on tech-driven office furniture, while Allermuir offers design-led, contemporary workplace systems and soft seating. Today (through various sales and distribution channels) it has grown to become one of the top choices for customers/corporate office design led soft seating premium brand having garnered over 150+ customer base delivering projects from small to large scale office footprints in the Indian market.