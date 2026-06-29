Cantabil expands its retail presence with the opening of its New Store in UDYOG NAGAR, Delhi

Delhi, June 29: Cantabil Retail India Ltd., one of India’s leading apparel manufacturer and retailer, has further strengthened its strong presence in Delhi with the launch of its 64th store at Udyog Nagar. Spanning across 1825 sqft.area, the brand store is located at I-13, DSIDC, Industrial Complex, Peeragarhi, Rohtak Road, New Delhi marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion journey.

Dedicated to offering a comprehensive selection of men (formal-wear, casuals, and party-wear), women (casual, ethnic and formal-wear), with the trendiest of accessories, Cantabil redefined the retail experience. Cantabil has solidified its position as a leader in the fashion industry.

Commenting on this exciting launch, Mr. Deepak Bansal, Director of Cantabil Retail India Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to introduce our new men and women wear store in Udyog Nagar. Cantabil has garnered immense appreciation in the mid-premium segment, resonating with customers. Our new store will showcase an extensive range of fashion-forward apparel for men, women, along with stylish collection of accessories. With a strong presence across India, we are committed to further expanding our retail footprint in the coming years.”

Cantabil has consistently delivered premium clothing with cutting-edge style, reflecting the evolving fashion landscape. As the brand continues to curate classic and stylish apparel assortments, it remains dedicated to providing customers with unparalleled fashion experiences.

The Cantabil Story!

Embark on a sartorial journey with Cantabil Retail India Ltd., shaping the fashion landscape since its inception in 2000. As pioneers in the industry, we’ve curated a comprehensive range of apparel under the iconic CANTABIL brand, spanning men’s and women’s wear, alongside a vibrant collection for kids.Over the past 25 illustrious years, we’ve evolved into India’s foremost family-wear brand, introducing men’s apparel in 2000, women’s wear in 2007, and a delightful kids’ line in 2018. Our commitment to innovation continued in 2023 with the launch of athleisure wear and shoes, complementing our diverse portfolio that includes shirts, trousers, denim, suits, blazers, jackets, and more. Venturing beyond apparel, we’ve ventured into accessories, from perfumes to wallets, ensuring a holistic shopping experience.Find us on leading marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and Tatacliq or explore our offerings firsthand at Cantabilshop.com.