Thrilling Expedition with Sony BBC Earth’s January Premieres

National, January 11, 2024:

Starting the new year with renewed vigour and anticipation, Sony BBC Earth brings in an interesting line-up of premieres for its viewers. Adding to the promise of making viewers feel alive by offering a fresh perspective on knowledge and adventure, the channel is premiering ‘World’s Most Dangerous Roads’, ‘Ancient Powers’, and ‘Spy in the Ocean’.

‘World’s Most Dangerous Roads’ takes viewers on a virtual expedition along with six British celebrities as they navigate the planet’s most treacherous highways, awe-inspiring landscapes, and captivating characters. The show guarantees an adrenaline rush and the thrill of a lifetime. With ‘Ancient Powers’ viewers can journey through time as they unravel the secrets concealed within ancient monuments and landmarks. It is a remarkable story of the social, technological, and physical challenges five powerful civilizations faced in their battle for survival and domination of the ancient world. Whereas ‘Spy in the Ocean’ takes people to an extraordinary underwater spy mission. With state-of-the-art hidden cameras, the show offers unprecedented perspectives on the ingenious creatures that call the ocean home. A new secret is unveiled of ocean life, into the heart of the underwater world.

Watch ‘Ancient Powers’ on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM from the 13th, ‘World’s Most Dangerous Roads’ on Monday to Friday at 10 PM from the 15th, and ‘Spy in the Ocean‘ premiering on the 22nd at 12 PM and 9 PM from Monday to Thursday.