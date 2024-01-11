CarDekho Group Certified as a Great Place to Work Two Years Running

New Delhi, 11th January 2023: In the evolving landscape of the Indian workplace, CarDekho Group stands out for its dedication to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. CarDekho Group, India’s leading auto-tech and financial services solution provider, has been commended with the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year. The group has excelled across various tenets, underscoring the dedication to creating a workplace of trust and empowerment.
Every year, the Great Place to Work® Assessment and Recognition Program assesses the workplace culture of 2000+ organizations in India. The survey highlights CarDekho Group’s highest scores in workplace pride, leadership capability, and commitment to care and fairness. Known for its employee-first culture, built through accelerated and diversified growth, participative decision-making, and empowerment, the Group has added another feat to strengthen its pillars of trust, fairness, and meritocracy.
“Mr. Manish Wadhwa, Chief People Officer of CarDekho Group, emphasized the significance of the GPTW certification, stating, “We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second successive year. This achievement validates our constant efforts to build a positive and empowering work culture for our people. Our commitment to setting gold standards in human potential development is reflected in our comprehensive interventions, which continue to build employee success stories. As we gear up for the next phase of growth at CarDekho Group, our priority remains to sustain this momentum and empower our exceptional talent pool to reach new heights.”