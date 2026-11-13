Tour24 Secures Mirasol Capital Investment

DALLAS, Nov 13 — Tour24 today announced an investment and recapitalization led by Mirasol Capital to accelerate the next phase of growth for its self-guided apartment touring platform. Steve Winn, founder of RealPage and Mirasol Capital, has been named Executive Chairman, and technology entrepreneur Eric Broughton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Touring is one of the most important moments in a renter’s decision, yet scheduling constraints and reliance on leasing-office hours can make the experience harder than it needs to be. Tour24 helps eliminate that friction by enabling prospective residents to explore communities when it works for them, while giving operators a more flexible way to serve renters and support on-site teams.

“For years, multifamily operators have invested heavily in technology to improve leasing performance, but the actual touring experience has remained an important point of friction. Tour24 built the leading self-guided touring platform in the industry and proved that prospects want a simpler, more flexible way to experience a community. We see a significant opportunity to invest behind that platform, improve quality and service, and accelerate its growth.” — Steve Winn, Executive Chairman

Mirasol’s investment is intended to strengthen the platform and customer experience, with particular attention to product reliability, faster activation, customer service and disciplined expansion across multifamily portfolios.

Tour24 also celebrates the pioneering work of founder Georgianna Oliver, whose vision and entrepreneurial leadership helped establish self-guided touring as an important part of the apartment search. Oliver is retiring as Chief Executive Officer as the company enters its next chapter. The team she built and the customers who believed in the opportunity created a foundation for continued growth.

“Creating Tour24 and helping establish self-guided touring as a meaningful part of the apartment search has been an extraordinary journey,” said Oliver. “I am deeply grateful to our team, our customers and the partners who believed in the opportunity from the beginning. As I pass the leadership of the company to Eric, I am proud of what we have built and excited to see that vision continue with Steve and Mirasol’s support.”

“Tour24 has already changed how people tour apartments,” said Broughton. “We want to make it the standard for apartment touring across the industry—simple and flexible for renters, reliable for operators, and consistently excellent from one property to the next. We have a strong foundation, and we’re going to invest in the product, the service and the team to build on that lead.”

Winn founded RealPage and Mirasol Capital and has built technology businesses serving real estate and other industries. Broughton co-founded ApartmentJet, which was acquired by Expedia Group, and has held leadership roles at RealPage, Expedia Group and Inhabit.