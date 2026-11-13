Resero Analytics Unveils TurboLIMS Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov 13 — Resero Analytics today launched TurboLIMS, a cloud-based laboratory information management system for GLP and non-GLP studies in toxicology, pharmacology, pharmacokinetics and toxicokinetics. TurboLIMS is a core component of Resero’s TurboPlatform, a unified platform for study design, electronic data capture, reporting and SEND readiness. Data collected in TurboLIMS flow directly into TurboToxicology for analysis, interpretation and generation of interim and final reports.

“Choosing a new LIMS is an opportunity to improve how your laboratory works,” said Dave Watson, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Resero Analytics. “Your investment should deliver greater laboratory efficiency, faster access to study results and a shorter path from data collection to high-quality reports.”

TurboLIMS uses the study protocol to drive scheduling, sample labeling and electronic data collection. This eliminates redundant data entry common to legacy LIMS and helps laboratory teams execute studies efficiently and consistently while maintaining traceability from planned activities to recorded results.

“Study directors need confidence that what they approved in the protocol is what technicians actually execute,” said Taylor Scott, Product Manager at Resero Analytics. “TurboLIMS gives them visibility into what has been completed, what remains and what needs attention. Technicians have the study information they need to carry out activities accurately, while study directors can monitor progress and focus their attention where it is needed.”

That control extends to instrument data and sample identification. TurboLIMS transfers results from hematology, coagulation, chemistry and urinalysis analyzers directly into the study record, mapped to the appropriate parameters and species. Laboratory balances similarly transmit body weights into electronic data capture forms. Configurable sample labels use study, animal, sample and collection information already recorded in TurboLIMS, helping teams maintain accurate identification throughout sample collection and handling.

“An instrument result becomes useful study data when it is tied to the correct animal, study activity and timepoint,” said Anil Gunturu, Chief Technology Officer at Resero Analytics. “TurboLIMS preserves that context as data move from laboratory instruments into the study record, giving scientists a reliable basis for reviewing results, interpreting findings and preparing reports.”

Scientists and technicians at Envol Biomedical helped define TurboLIMS requirements and tested workflows in their laboratory. Their experience conducting GLP toxicology and non-GLP discovery studies helped shape the software around the practical needs of laboratory teams and the demands of both regulated and discovery research.

“Laboratory software has to work for the scientists and technicians who rely on it every day,” said Jake McDonald, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Envol Biomedical. “Our team helped shape TurboLIMS around the realities of running studies. It helps our scientists execute studies faster and more efficiently while maintaining the quality and traceability our customers expect.”

TurboLIMS supports GLP-regulated and non-GLP research with role-based access, electronic signatures and comprehensive audit trails designed to support 21 CFR Part 11 compliance. Corrections preserve change history and require renewed signatures, maintaining accountability throughout study execution. Built from the outset with CDISC SEND standards in mind, TurboLIMS also captures study data using controlled terminology and a structure that supports SEND package generation with minimal manual effort. SEND dataset export is planned for 2027, including support for core requirements of SENDIG 4.0.

TurboLIMS is commercially available now to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organizations conducting GLP and non-GLP in vivo studies.