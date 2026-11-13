transcosmos celebrates triple victory at the CCAM Industry Excellence Awards 2026 in Malaysia

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 13: transcosmos today announced that it was recognized in three categories at the Customer Service Award 2026, held during the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) Industry Excellence Awards Night. The recognition highlights the company’s continued commitment to service excellence, people development, and delivering high-quality customer experiences.

■Award categories and evaluation highlights

●Gold – Best Outsourced Inbound Contact Centre: Below 100 Seats

Evaluated on the effectiveness of customer-centric inbound call-handling frameworks, employee training and development, systematic HR practices, technology and channel innovation, customer experience monitoring, and balanced workforce occupancy management to ensure operational efficiency and service quality.

Based on key performance indicators such as service quality, customer satisfaction, and productivity, transcosmos was recognized for consistently maintaining and improving operational performance, implementing initiatives to enhance employee engagement, improving employee retention, and delivering systematic training programs.

●Silver – Best Contact Centre Support Professional: Trainer

Assessed based on service excellence, leadership, coaching effectiveness, and the ability to develop employee capabilities. The evaluation also considers the trainer’s contribution to improving customer outcomes, workforce productivity, and overall team performance.

Norfatihah Amanda Abdullah, L&D Assistant Manager at transcosmos Malaysia, was recognized for her contributions to accelerating agent onboarding and enhancing service quality through new-hire training and upskilling programs.

●Bronze – Best Head of Contact Centre

Evaluated based on leadership effectiveness, strategic thinking, ownership, innovation, execution excellence, measurable business impact, and commitment to professional growth. Nominees are also expected to meet or exceed established KPIs, SLAs, and sales targets while maintaining high standards of service delivery and quality.

Chew Kim Teng, Head of Operation at transcosmos Malaysia, was recognized for leading contact center operations through consistent KPI achievement, people development, and team building.

These recognitions in Malaysia further motivate transcosmos to raise the bar, embrace innovation, and continue developing the people and capabilities that drive sustainable success.

Across ASEAN, transcosmos operates in Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. Drawing on a deep understanding of the characteristics of each market, transcosmos provides contact center, digital marketing, and BPO services tailored to local business practices, culture, regulations, and customer needs. In Malaysia, the company operates two centers with approximately 1,300 seats and 1,100 employees.

Leveraging its track record and experience supporting clients worldwide, transcosmos aims to further expand its business across the ASEAN region.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.