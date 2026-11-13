Form & Function Consulting Launches AI OS for Professional Services Firms

BOSTON — [November 13, 2026] — Form & Function Consulting, an AI-native strategic advisory firm, announces the expansion of its services with the launch of Form & Function Lever, an AI OS for services firms. Lever builds a context layer that gives these firms powerful tools for forecasting, capacity planning, pricing strategy, financial visibility, and complex scenario planning. That capability is paired with hands-on advisory services that help leaders replace reactive reporting and simple dashboards with insights for better decision-making.

Key takeaways:

Lever connects directly to a firm’s existing operational systems and applies a context layer that understands how each firm defines utilization, backlog, pipeline, and project health. F&FC’s onboarding solves the data unification and garbage-in-garbage-out problems that plague typical conversational analytics rollouts.

Lever is available as part of Form & Function’s Operating Partner Advisory engagements, where experienced consultants use the platform to help clients identify risk earlier and help leadership teams make better decisions every day, without the work of compiling and aligning disjointed data or the delay of waiting for analysts to complete periodic reviews.

One client using Lever identified approximately $1.8 million in incremental annual revenue without adding headcount, while increasing gross margins by double digits.

As AI reshapes how professional services firms operate, organizations are discovering that faster delivery and individual productivity gains alone do not create better businesses. Leadership teams still struggle with fragmented data, disconnected systems, inconsistent performance, and delayed decision-making. What they need is a connected, reliable data foundation and a context layer that AI can access to answer business queries with current, personalized, and fully accurate data. Form & Function Consulting addresses these gaps head-on.

How Form & Function Lever works

Lever has a unique onboarding process that surveys both operational data (held in CRM, PSA, and Finance systems) and operational processes (held in documents and tribal knowledge). Stakeholder interviews, facilitated by Lever’s own chatbot, Lev, enhance these assets by prompting leaders for company-specific context through an AI-assisted interview. This information is then combined with a proprietary context layer that describes how service firms operate — how work is sold, staffed, delivered, and measured. With the comprehensive context layer in place, Lever has the data, documents, and expert knowledge to support decisions for service firm leaders. This process takes days, not months, and outcompetes domain-agnostic agentic SaaS solutions.

With this foundation in place, leaders and advisors can ask complex business questions in plain language and receive answers grounded in the context of their own business. With Lever, operators have continuous visibility into the business, allowing them to identify risks earlier, evaluate strategic scenarios faster, and support leadership decisions in real time.

What Form & Function Lever supports

Form & Function Consulting’s advisory engagements, coupled with Lever’s insights, support leadership teams across some of the most important areas of their businesses:

Revenue forecasting and pipeline health

Capacity planning and hiring decisions

Delivery performance and resource utilization

Pricing and profitability analysis

Scenario planning and financial modeling

Enterprise value creation initiatives

Unlike traditional business intelligence platforms or embedded AI features within individual software applications, Lever creates a unified operating model across the entire business. Rather than asking leaders to learn another interface or migrate to new platforms, it meets teams where they are by delivering intelligence through interfaces they already use, such as Slack, ChatGPT, Claude, and other MCP-compatible AI clients. This AI OS serves as a single source of truth for decision-making across the organization.

Lever lets leadership teams ask questions such as:

How much additional pipeline do we need to generate to achieve our Q3 revenue target?

Which types of engagements offer the most profitable path to achieving our growth targets?

If we close the opportunities in our pipeline, do we have the capacity to deliver the work profitably?

Where are the biggest risks to our forecast, and what actions can we take to mitigate them?

What happens to our revenue, margins, and cash flow if we accelerate hiring or delay planned investments?

Because Lever’s context layer contains Form & Function’s proprietary expertise in driving professional services growth, profitability, and M&A strategy, it provides insights that generic AI assistants cannot.

“We use Lever in our own work because we built it to provide a continuous understanding of the business. So, leaders can focus on what matters most: helping their teams improve execution and profitability and making confident decisions to help their business grow,” said Dave Valliere, CEO & Founder of Form & Function Consulting.

Early results

Early client engagements have demonstrated measurable business impact for organizations of all sizes.

For smaller firms without strategic finance functions, Lever provides access to enterprise-grade operational intelligence. One client identified enough additional delivery capacity to support approximately $1.8 million in incremental annual revenue while improving projected gross margins by double digits.

For larger, more mature organizations, the platform bypasses operational bottlenecks. Account teams are using Lever to gain real visibility into portfolio performance and engage in conversational data analysis, rather than waiting for large finance teams to compile complex reports.

Across the board, leaders have used Lever to improve hiring decisions, forecasting accuracy, revenue recognition, and account management, as well as to identify risks and improvements that would have otherwise remained hidden across disconnected systems.

“The future of consulting isn’t about delivering more reports,” Valliere added. “It’s about giving executives operating intelligence based on how their business actually works, so small and midsize firms can run with the sophistication of larger competitors without the overhead. Lever helps leaders make better decisions, respond faster to change, and build stronger businesses.”