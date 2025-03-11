transcosmos Launches trans-AI Answer in South Korea for AI-Powered Customer Service

Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2025: transcosmos hereby announces that the company has developed “trans-AI Answer,” a solution that AI agents automatically respond to customer inquiries on social media and via e-mails based on a knowledge base held by businesses. With this solution, AI analyzes customer inquiries, generates appropriate answers, and then provides responses that are fully consistent with the context and nuances.

With trans-AI Answer, AI generates answers and then directly sends them back to customers, enabling businesses to accelerate the customer inquiry process. As a result, the solution cuts down the response time to a minimum from the traditional approach where human agents receive and check inquiries, generate responses, and then send them to customers. In addition, clients can personalize the solution settings to enable human agents to confirm responses before sending them to customers for inquiries that require human involvement, or to make AI respond only to inquiries for specified categories. What’s more, the solution is equipped with a multilingual service feature, so clients can offer services in languages according to received inquiries without the need to build a separate database per language.

trans-AI Answer enables clients to provide their customers with accurate answers quickly, helping clients enhance their service competitiveness. transcosmos will continue to develop new AI solutions that meet the needs of clients to help companies run their business efficiently.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

